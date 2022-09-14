Ballston Quarter Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage month, Ballston Quarter will host a Latin dance celebration on September 17 and everyone in the community is invited to take part.

“Ballston Quarter has always been a center for our entire community to enjoy,” says TaVida Rice, general manager of Ballston Quarter. “Throughout the years, we have hosted a variety of events that highlight different heritage months, holidays and special occasions for our guests, and this is one of them.”

Last year, Ballston Quarter hosted an event for Hispanic Heritage month in partnership with the Ballston BID, which was very well received by the community, so it decided to bring a modified version back this year, with a dancing twist.

This year’s event will be a series of three, 45-minute dance classes with tastings from Bartaco and Ice Cream Jubilee. Dance company DNC2BEAT is leading the classes and will teach merengue, salsa and bachata to anyone who wants to learn.

“These dance classes will walk all levels of dancers through the steps of merengue, salsa and bachata,” Rice says. “This is certainly not a class for experts only. All dance levels are welcome and we encourage everyone to experience Ballston Quarter and try it out. We know people are looking forward to dancing in the plaza again.”

And you don’t need a partner to enjoy the special day. District Fray will offer a find-your-dance-partner station before each lesson that will begin every hour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This way, people don’t need to worry about going alone.

“This is a chance to meet new friends while learning a few dance moves from professionals,” Rice says. “These dance classes will be a fun and meaningful way for all ages can come out to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.”

DJ CYD, a fan favorite at Ballston Quarter, will be working in tandem with the dance instructors to play music for all three classes. During the breaks between classes, DJ CYD will spin some popular beats in Quarter Market to keep the energy going throughout the day.

The event is free for all and is a great way to enjoy all Ballston Quarter has to offer.

“The Plaza at Ballston Quarter is a beautiful space for the community to enjoy,” Rice says. “This event will allow our guests to enjoy the space, fun music, food, drinks and much more while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Later this year, Ballston Quarter will host a fall festival event on October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music and family activities. For the holiday season, it is bringing a photo with Santa experience, along with some other fun events.

For more information about Heritage Day or any upcoming events, visit ballstonquarter.com.

Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; @ballstonquarter // ballstonquarter.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.