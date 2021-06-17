Ballston Local Takes Comfort Food Next-Level

Ballston Local brings a new element of comfort food to Arlington, Virginia. The 3,900-square-foot space featuring a 32-seat patio and about 140 seats inside opened on May 1, with a menu providing classic comfort foods such as Brooklyn-style pizza, juicy burgers and loaded sandwiches.

Co-owners Jason Johnston and Jonah Troth drove the creation of Ballston Local — a “merging of two different skill sets,” according to Troth. Johnston leads with 30 years of culinary experience including as the executive chef of MGM National Harbor and the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Troth, a former brewer, brings a passion for beer, spirits, and attention to detail and process. Starting and building successful companies was a strength for Troth after 18 years in Silicon Valley.

The co-owners met six years ago after both moving to Northern Virginia. They shared a penchant for all things food and beverage, and started talking about a restaurant concept with cocktails, craft beer, New York-style pizza and burgers. A-year-and-a-half later, Ballston Local was established with a quick-service model and locally produced ingredients.

“We [offer] a warm, inviting atmosphere where people can hang out either for a quick lunch or chill and hang out well into the night,” Troth says.

The most raved about appetizer is the poutine, and the co-owners say the burgers are also a can’t-miss item. Recently hitting the top of the menu, the pizza is a new take on the classics, including Caesar and truffles shroom. Troth recommends coming in for “a slice and a beer at a great price,” especially during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. For customers stopping by on their first visit, he says to get the poutine, Bluemont burger and a slice of cheese pizza.

“They’d have to be pretty hungry,” he notes.

If people are with a group, he suggests ordering the meatball hero with a couple of burgers and a pizza. Troth says the goal is to put approachable items on the menu that people were familiar with — the “best hits versions” of those dishes. Troth and his team are eager to keep sharing their love of comfort food with locals, so stop by for a quick meal or relax into the night at Ballston Local.

Don’t miss Ballston Local’s Juneteenth event with singer Nae Danielle this Saturday, June 19. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. on weekends.

Ballston Local: 900 N Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA; ballstonlocal.com // @ballstonlocal

