Getting Back to the Gym Safely with Balance Gym

After a few months of quarantine baking, too many Netflix movies and half-assed at-home workouts, I was excited to get back to the gym and into my workout routine. The entire process was seamless; from workers in masks, multiple hand-sanitizing stations and plenty of distance between machines, I felt more than comfortable getting back into the swing of my fitness grind. Balance Gym’s COO, Naomi Osborne, was able to answer some questions as I prepared to hit the gym again after months away.

District Fray: How many people are in each reserved time slot?

Naomi Osborne: This varies by location, but the maximum at any location during one 90 minute block is 40 [people] but our average per slot is actually closer to 12.

How have workout routines with personal trainers changed?

[There is] significantly more disinfecting before and after each piece of equipment is to be used. Masks [are worn by] both parties. [There are] indoor and outdoor training options. We go to locations close to the gyms or close to the clients homes.

What’s the best outdoor spot near Balance Gym to train?

There are spots close to each location, but we have a massive rooftop with turf and other toys at our Thomas Circle location.

What advice do you have for staying cool while working out in the heat?

Avoid mid-day sun. Try to get [your workout] done earlier in the day or leading up to sunset. A small cooler with iced hand towels make for a great neck wrap when you’re catching your breath.

What do you most look forward to about getting back to the gym?

The community. Even though our usage is at 30% and we’re staying socially distanced, it’s great to see our community again and be a resource for them from both a physical and mental health standpoint. Working out is more important now than ever so long as we’re committed to doing it in a safe and responsible way – and we’re fully committed to both of those and more.

Learn more about Balance Gym or sign up for a time slot at www.balancegym.com. Find your new workout spot at one of their four unique locations in D.C.; Glover Park, Capitol Hill, Foggy Bottom and Thomas Circle. Follow Balance Gym on Twitter and Instagram @balancegym.