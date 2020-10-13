Seen: B.Lin Catering

Last week, Ben Lin invited District Fray into the massive space that houses B.Lin Catering and other small businesses to get the inside scoop on his Asian-inspired staycation platters and to-go cocktails (we highly recommend the Korean braised short rib and lemongrass gin & tonic). Mike Kim of Kimchi Photography snapped photos of Lin compiling his platters and cocktails at the catering spot’s Northeast space. Stay tuned for more on B.Lin Catering in our fall issue, and preorder these platters and accompanying cocktails to try for yourself via their website www.blincatering.com.