Autumn Action: Fall Activities To Get You Moving

Now that another one of D.C.’s notoriously swampy summers is over, it’s time to enjoy lower temperatures, crisper leaves and all that fall brings. What better way to take advantage of the season than getting out and active, or maybe just enjoying sports in a socially distant way from afar? However you get moving to celebrate fall, we have something for you to enjoy alongside a crisp autumn breeze.

Register by October 13

DC Fray’s Late Fall Leagues

Want to get active with a little help from your friends? Sign up for a late fall league with DC Fray. With a commitment to playing safe while still making fun possible, this is a great way to check out a new sport or play an old favorite, and make new friends while you’re at it. Choose from flag football, soccer, softball or ultimate frisbee and get out there. Learn more about Fray’s commitment to safety amid Covid-19 at www.dcfray.com/play-safe/. Various times, locations and prices. Click here to register or for more information. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Sunday, October 11

Sunday Football at HalfSmoke

Would you rather just watch sports instead of play sports? That’s cool, we get it. HalfSmoke is open for all your Sunday funday football needs, so you can watch other people sweat instead of doing it yourself. Snag a bucket of six Bud Light beers or seltzers for $20 to accompany your game day feast. Various times. Free to attend, food and drink various prices. HalfSmoke: 651 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.halfsmoke.com // @halfsmokedc

Saturday, October 17



Beer Run at The Board Room

If you’ve been hitting the pavement in quarantine and are ready to show off your run time in a socially distanced way, here’s your chance. This 5K will take you throughout Clarendon and end at The Board Room where you’ll enjoy a beer post-race included in your ticket. Be sure to bring extra cash for more delicious drinks, food and more as you toast to your accomplishment. Plus, 10 percent of proceeds from this race will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets $30+. The Board Room: 925 North Garfield St. Arlington, VA; www.theboardroomva.com // @boardroomva

Saturday, October 24

Yoga & Beer at Solace Outpost

Need a bit of motivation to get through your yoga flow? Partake in an all-levels class and then sip on a beer at Solace’s Falls Church outpost. Bring your own mat and mask for this outdoor class. If you’re feeling peckish post-savasana, you can grab a bite and stay in the great outdoors while you and your newfound zen enjoy your brew. Your ticket includes a beer and admission to class taught by Erin Sonn, M.Ed., E-RYT and owner of eat.YOGA.drink. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets $25. Solace Outpost: 444 West Broad St. Falls Church, VA; www.solaceoutpost.com // @solaceoutpost

Friday, October 30

Couples Costume Workout Party

Grab your bestie or significant other for some Halloween fitness fun. Be sure to pick the best couples costume you can think of (I bet Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin will be a dime a dozen, so get creative) as you and your partner could win prizes for your creativity. Partake in live workouts soundtracked to a live DJ and cheer on your partner in crime. 7-9 p.m. Tickets $15+. EW Fitness & Personal Training: 4566 Beech Rd. Temple Hills, MD; www.ewfitnesspt.com // @ewfitnesspt

