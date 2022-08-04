August Theatre Picks

Deep in the swamp of summer, when most theaters in the area are dark until their 2022/2023 seasons, some theaters are keeping their AC blasting and their lights on for audiences. Since this is the time of the year it’s hard to grab theatergoers away from their vacations or capitalize on visiting tourists, most theaters are putting up big budget, high-energy musicals. Kennedy Center has crowd-pleasing “Hamilton” this month, but if you need something a little different from your musical there’s plenty of other gems around town. Sprinkled in with the musicals are a few light, crowd-pleasing comedies that will be a nice compliment to a cold cocktail at happy hour.

Through 8.21

“My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy” at Theater J

This hilarious one-man show starring and by Brad Zimmerman is exactly what the title implies—a funny and heartfelt journey of Zimmerman’s career trajectory from waiter (with a 29-year tenure) to successful actor and comedian. At a sharp and speedy 80 minutes, this is the perfect theatre engagement to take your parents so they stop (at least for an hour and change) asking you how the job hunt is going or if you’ve thought about law school. Theater J: 1529 16 St. NW, DC; theaterj.org // @theaterjdc

Through 8.28

“American Prophet” at Arena Stage

A world premiere musical about Frederick Douglass adapted from and inspired by his speeches and written words. Charles Randolph-Wright (Broadway’s “Motown the Musical”) directs and wrote the book in collaboration with music and lyrics by D.C. native Marcus Hummon. Hummon, a Grammy award-winning songwriter, is a very intriguing element of this new musical—he’s most known as a very successful country music songwriter (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band “Bless the Broken Road” and The Chicks’ “Ready to Run” and “Cowboy Take Me Away” among many others) so it will be interesting to see how his talents translate to the theatre world. Another interesting draw is Cornelius Smith Jr. as Douglass. Smith Jr. is known for his extensive television credits so it’s an exciting opportunity to see him take on such a weighty figure in a new musical. Arena Stage: 1101 6th St. SW, DC; arenastage.org // @arenastage

Through 9.4

“Six the Musical” at The National Theatre

This current Broadway smash makes its way to D.C. to give a little of its infectious energy to the dregs of the District’s summer. This year’s Tony best original score winner tells the tale of the six wives of Henry VIII and gives them the chance to not only speak their truth center stage but to sing it in the style and sound of modern pop divas. Pretty great to have this hit musical make its way to DC this early.

The National Theatre: 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; thenationaldc.com // @broadwaynatdc

8.16-10.9

“The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, this hit musical tells the story of the strength, resilience, and powerful connection between a group of Black women in the American South over the course of forty years. Leading this stellar cast is D.C.’s beloved leading lady Nova Y. Payton as Celie—a role that demands a strong presence and voice, which Payton will deliver in spades. Signature Theatre also shines brightest when producing these moving musicals so this seems like this one will be no exception—very worth a trip across the bridge. Signature Theatre: 4200 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA; sigtheatre.org // @sigtheatre

8.27-9.24

“The Outsider” at The Keegan Theatre

This regional premiere about Ned Newley, the worst candidate ever to run for governor and about his campaign manager eager to spin that negative superlative to Ned’s advantage. There are so many, almost too many, easy jokes to make right now about terrible candidates but as our democracy burns it might be nice to go to the theatre and be able to laugh about politics, at least for a couple hours.

The Keegan Theatre: 1742 Church St. DC; keegantheatre.com // @keegan_theatre

