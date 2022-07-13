Reexamining the “Irrelevant” Queen: Didi Romero Talks About “SIX” at the National Theatre

Ever wish that history class was more like a Beyoncé concert?

Making waves over at The National Theatre is none other than “SIX,” a nationally touring musical that turns the six queens of royal lothario, King Henry VIII, into a girl group pop spectacle.

Featuring dynamic costumes, killer vocals and a stage presence that is worthy of a paparazzi photoshoot, this decadent pop diva twist on medieval history has been the talk of the District with history fans and pop fanatics alike running to the theatre in a frenzy.

Although it’s no surprise that Washingtonians would lose their heads (pun intended) over a show of such historical and nostalgic caliber, no one has gauged the DMV enthusiasm that “SIX” has been seeing better than the show’s very own Katherine Howard, the exceptional Didi Romero.

Thrilled to be taking The National stage on her first national tour, Romero is a proud Boricua creative who’s been delighted by the District’s positive audience response but didn’t expect the enthusiasm to be so academic.

Sure, Romero has made it clear how active the “SIX” fanbase is in their cosplays, TikTok reactions and general excitement, but what stood out the most to her are the attendees who went nitty gritty on Henry VIII and the women who made up his life.

“We have so many fans who get excited over the [more historical] jokes,” Romero says. “They actually look over at each other all excited to discuss the facts behind the show and how it shows this time period.”

Growing up in Puerto Rico, Romero didn’t learn about Henry VIII’s marital endeavors extensively in school. But despite the six wives never showing up in a pop quiz, Romero is excited to be part of a production that helps promote a more conscious view of these leading women.

“SIX is their story,” Romero informs. “These women weren’t just Henry’s wives. They were leading historical figures.”

Careful consideration and respect for the wives is a main facet of Romero’s acting process. And there’s no one in the show that she cares for more than Katherine Howard, the so-called “irrelevant” queen of the six.

Historically, Katherine Howard was the youngest out of all the queens to marry Henry VIII. He was 49 years old and she was between 15 to 19 years old. A year after marrying, she was beheaded for committing adultery.

Despite being dismissed as having the least iconic spat with Henry VIII, Katherine Howard truly blossoms onstage with Romero’s depiction.

Understanding that the queen’s reputation doesn’t have as much punch as the others, Romero uses this condition as justification for making Howard the quintessential Gen Z pop girl.

Featuring a high-pony reminiscent of Ari Grande and a stage personality that screams “main pop girl energy,” Romero puts her all into making this irrelevant queen the one who stunts the most and is always the highlight of every camera angle.

Incredibly candid and so open with her whole identity, Romero is a musical theatre actor who embodies the youthful exuberance of future productions, an exuberance that she credits her grandmother (a talented former musician in Puerto Rico and occasional TikTok collaborator) with helping her achieve.

“SIX” at the National Theatre runs from July 5th to September 4th. Get your tickets now and watch history take a pop diva turn.

