Astrology Forecast: August 2023

This monthly astrology column will provide insights into your career and overall wellbeing.

August is a big month for manifestation. We have two full supermoons and the Lion Gate’s portal to name a few of the highlights. Full moon in Aquarius on August 1, full moon in Pisces on August 30, and Lion’s Gate on August 8.

Full moons can feel intense the week leading up to the event. Across the world for many cultures, it is a time to reflect and practice important rituals. We celebrate manifestations and release what doesn’t serve us.

During this month, another Mercury Retrograde will begin on August 23. Be mindful about technology, travel and communication. Pause before you speak. Leave early for your appointments. Reread your important emails.

Read below for journal prompts for your full moon in Pisces messages on August 30. These are manifestations from the new moon in Pisces on February 20. Think back to what you wanted to create for yourself.

Traditionally, you can read for both your sun and rising. I prefer rising. As in if your rising sign (ASC) is Cancer, read for that. I like to also read for my moon sign when I need extra insights into how I need to self-care and connect with my inner child.

Don’t know your placements? Visit www.yoursaturn.com to understand them with your free career astrology report and then come back and read your July astrology message.

Aries

You’ve made incredible strides in healing and activating your intuition these last six months. Release any doubts you have about where you are in your healing journey. Also celebrate any creative accomplishments.

Taurus

The new friendships and connections you desired earlier this year have manifested. Which communities do you feel deeply see you? Lean into your weirdness. It’s a strength. Release any insecurities about your true self.

Gemini

If you’ve listened to your intuition, you’ve made some serious changes in your professional life. Things are coming through for you and it’s amazing. If you’ve been resisting following your inner voice, now is the time to lean in and listen.

Cancer

The last six months have been eye opening. You’ve upgraded parts of your mindset and now life feels a wildly different but in a great way. It may (and still) be uncomfortable as your inner world is settling into all the newness but take time to reflect and celebrate.

Leo

Power dynamics have greatly shifted for you. How have you reclaimed autonomy? Celebrate your wins when it comes to empowerment and healing the parts of you that you’d rather ignore. Release expectations.

Virgo

Reflect on your closet relationships. How have they changed? You understand more of what you need when it comes to authentic connection. You’re finally listening to yourself when you know you need to change the dynamic with someone or let them go.

Libra

Wellness has taken centerstage for you this year. You’ve been structured about your wellbeing and it’s paying off. It may not always be obvious externally, but internally you’re feeling better. Release perfectionism.

Scorpio

Your inner child is feeling more joyful as you follow your intuition. What creative projects and pursuits have you been spending time on? You’re feeling more joy and pleasure in your life. How have you embraced the playful, entertaining side of you?

Sagittarius

You’ve made major shifts at home. You may have found that you’re finally in a good place when it comes to your family dynamics and relationships. Your mental health has been a focus. Remember that healing is nonlinear.

Capricorn

You’re finding your true voice. You speak your mind now knowing that if you hold back, it doesn’t help you. It’s not always perfect but you’re learning way of communicating. Your intuition may be telling you to build local community in person and IRL.

Aquarius

So much has changed when it comes to your money mindset. Celebrate this new, emerging story with your finances. Your self-worth is soaring. Continue to find ways to feel lighter and more supported by money. Release negativity.

Pisces

If you’ve felt a complicated a relationship with your intuitive side, this feeling is starting to release itself from your consciousness. You’ve been deeply connecting with yourself, your inner voice. If you’ve always felt connected with your innate wisdom, it’s been supercharged this year.

(Astrology enthusiasts, this message is based off the full moon in Pisces on August 30. This changes from month to month based on what I feel will be the most impactful to share.)

Alice Hu is the fractional chief mindfulness officer, career astrologer and founder at Woo Woo Company. Learn more about Hu at woowoocompany.com and follow her on Instagram @woowooco. Get your free career astrology report at yoursaturn.com.

