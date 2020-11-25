Inside Aslin Beer Company’s Creative Can Design

In addition to producing delicious and sought after beer, Northern Virginia’s Aslin Beer Company also touts eye catching designs that are just as interesting as their innovative brews. Whether you’re grabbing beer to-go for your weekend or holiday celebrations or enjoying a drink at in-person at their Alexandria or Herndon locations, Aslin’s cans are eye catchers that are worth a closer look. With that in mind, we spoke to Mike Van Hall, who is behind the works of art that are Aslin cans, and Erik Raines, Aslin’s Brand Manager. The two told us about their collaborative processes, their favorite designs so far and what Aslin has in store for the near future.

Mike Van Hall, Artist

Is beer or food and beverage design something you always thought you were interested in working on?

I grew up in bars and restaurants, so I was always surrounded by the food and beverage world. A few months after creating COO, it dawned on me that I should focus the concept on those things because I enjoyed them so much. After some study, it became clear it was the best move because I could feed the problem-solving side of my brain as much as the creative side.

Can you walk me through the general process of designing a can for an Aslin release?

The first iteration of my work with Aslin has really just been me getting a list of beer names and styles, then generating my visual representation of those things. The only ground rule Aslin set was that I ensure variety. I try to balance that against the need to maintain cohesiveness in the story we bring to people, as well as my own desire for artistic expression. In many ways, it is an ideal set up for everyone because it allows us to move fast and not get weird with experimentation.

What’s been the most rewarding part of designing Aslin’s cans? The most challenging?

The freedom I have is one of the most rewarding parts because it relieves a bit of pressure on everyone. I don’t have to worry about focus groups dictating names or designs and the Aslin crew does not have to worry that the brand visuals will succumb to routine thinking. But my freedom is checked a bit by the volume of labels needed and the speed of the market. Dealing with those imperatives is the most challenging part of working with Aslin.

Any upcoming releases that you’re really looking forward to?

There is some stuff coming led by individual members of the brewhouse staff. Those should be very fun and unique. We are laying out the visuals now and I am looking forward to seeing how far they can push and how people react. Favorite Aslin beer to drink?

Johann the Mango Thief and That’s Facts are my two favorites of the regularly released stuff. In different ways, they each highlight the best of what the crew produces.

Anything else you’d like to add?

DC should get statehood.

Erik Raines, Brand Manager

Can you tell me a bit about yourself and your role at Aslin?