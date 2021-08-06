Ask Alice: It’s Written in the Stars

In the last few years, there’s been a revival of astrology. Yes, people have always looked at their horoscopes, but astrology is so much more than your sun sign. Birth chart readings (the placement of celestial bodies at the time of your birth) are more commonplace, dating apps ask for your sign and HBO Max even has a content recommendation feature based on your sign.

In my late 20s, I had an existential crisis (like many of us do) and I turned to astrology to find answers. I learned I’m meant to pursue a more spiritual life and career path; I learned how to move through life, make money, and which areas of my life have a bit of extra luck, to name a few things. It has become a tool for empowerment and self-acceptance.

“On a higher level, I reference my birth chart as a lens to look at my tendencies and traits. I sometimes work with an astrologer to help me understand and interpret my birth chart,” Karina Carlson, producer at barre3 and founder of Well Read, says. “Astrology has so much nuance that having the support of an expert is helpful. I’ve turned to it more during times of change and let it inform my decisions.”

Curious about how to use astrology? Check out these common questions when exploring what the stars say about your life.

I know nothing about astrology. Where do I start?

You want to look at your triad aka sun, moon and rising sign. If you don’t feel connected to your sun sign, take a look at all three of these together. They paint a much better picture of you.

Input your information into AstroCharts or CafeAstrology. You’ll need your birth place, time and date.

The sun represents who you are. It’s your identity. What motivates you and what drives you are explained by your sun sign.

The moon is how you process emotions. It’s your emotional inner world that you don’t share with everyone. It provides insights on how you like to be supported.

Your rising sign (ascendent) is how people see you. It’s first impressions and how you come across to others.

My favorite astrology apps are The Pattern and Chani by astrologist Chani Nicolas, if you’re interested in gathering more information.

How do I use astrology to help me with my career?

If your eyes were drawn to this question the most, you may be going through your Saturn Return. This period of time lasts for a few years and happens three times in your life: late 20s/early 30s, mid-50s and mid-80s.

It’s a time when you feel compelled to quit your job and pursue something completely different. My Saturn Return was discovering my calling was to be an entrepreneur, which then led to me becoming a spiritual guide.

If you’re curious about when yours is, use this calculator here. Just knowing that it’s 100% normal to want to do something completely different and potentially life changing, makes this rollercoaster of a time more bearable.

There are many things in your birth chart to help you with your career, but the most helpful thing I looked at was my north and south node.

Your north node tells you what you’re meant to do in this lifetime and the lessons you’re meant to learn. The opposite sign is your south node, revealing what you’re comfortable with and past lives/karma.

When you pair up the signs, here are the opposites. Example: The opposite of Virgo is Pisces. And the opposite of Pisces is Virgo.

Aries <> Libra

Taurus <> Scorpio

Gemini <> Sagittarius

Cancer <> Capricorn

Leo <> Aquarius

Virgo <> Pisces

You can find your north and south nodes when you look up your birth chart. I use this and a few other things when doing Career Clarity Readings for clients.

What’s the best partner for me based on my astrology?

Remember how I shared your rising sign/ascendent is a part of the triad? The opposite of the ascendent is the descendent, which provides insights into your ideal partner. This also applies to other relationships in your life, as it reveals who you’re drawn to.

So if you’re a rising Capricorn, your descendent is Cancer.

A quick google of what is [insert sign] will give you more information about it.

If you want to learn more about astrology, Cho Hwang of Astro Forecast has a great community called Lunar Mission Club. It offers monthly forecasts and workshops to teach you how to read your own chart.

Also, Green Revolution Skin Studio located in Bethesda Maryland has a new moon facial.

Ask Alice is a column by Alice Hu of Woo Woo Company. Get all of your spirituality and woo woo questions answered, or ask any question to get a spiritual answer back. Connect with her via 202-918-3414 (to join in on abundance meditation challenges), her “Into the Woo” podcast or [email protected]. Hu works with clients 1:1 to help them discover their purpose and navigate their Saturn Return to live a life beyond their wildest dreams. She also offers Career Clarity Readings.

woowoocompany.com // @woowoo

