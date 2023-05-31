The Co-Owners of ArtNite Want You to Access Your Artsy Side

ArtNite is a DIY group made to give DMV residents a space to create, helping them celebrate their individuality.

Sarah O’Neal and Kiria Kanios are the Creators and Co-owners of ArtNite, which is a creative DIY group that brings together people who want to access their artsy side. At each of their events, they provide interesting and unique craft materials for people to come and see what they can make. O’Neal and Kanios will be at District Fray’s Art Out Loud Pride party, beads and bobbles and strings in hand for all guests to create a personalized bracelet. We caught up with them to chat all things creativity and how we can express our Pride through art.

District Fray: Why is it important for people to set aside time to create?

Kiria Kanios: I feel like we’re born creative. Sometimes in our day-to-day lives, we forget our creativity, though. It’s great to inspire people and help them let go, and it’s great to have other things to do in the city. Instead of going out and drinking, they can go out and create something and feel fulfilled when they get home.

Sarah O’Neal: People definitely forget how creative they can be. They’ll be like, “Oh, I don’t really feel like I’m a creative person.” But then I’m looking at this artwork they did at one of our events, and I’m like, “Don’t sell yourself short.” All they have to do is come as they are and let the feelings flow.

What do you find fulfilling about activating in these spaces around D.C.?

O’Neal: I think our jobs and day-to-day life make you think you’re not creative. So that’s really fulfilling to see that creativity start to spill out of people, when at first they’re kind of tentative. And also the community fostering — this feeling of having a space where there’s no judgment. Sometimes you feel kind of detached, like, “Where are all the artists? Where’s the creative people?” So being able to be a part of that, it’s very awesome.

What’s planned for your event with Capital Pride?

Kanios: We’re gonna do some Pride bracelets, and we’ll have different types of beads and letters and lots of fun, little trinkets. We chose this type of activity because it would be something that’s fast.

O’Neal: Yeah, it’s approachable. Anybody can put together a string of beads. And the great thing is, every single one is going to be unique. I love Pride; I’m bi/pan myself, so to be able to participate in an event of this scale, I’m just so excited.

How do you express Pride through art?

Kanios: I feel like we’re all connected. And I feel like, as a whole, we should support each other, and we can support people in our community. I’m happy to celebrate people’s individuality. The only way we can grow is if we can grow together. Like a blade of grass can grow on its own, but a field is a lot stronger than just one piece of grass.

O’Neal: Pride is obviously a very collective thing, one that we all come together and celebrate. But it’s also just such an individual thing because everybody has a unique relationship to their own gender, sexuality and everything. A lot of times, people have a very narrow idea of what an artist is or what being artistic or creative is. I think it’s like gender and sexuality. It’s a spectrum. We celebrate everyone’s unique voice and can be there as support, but we’re also there as part of the community, too.

