12 Anti-Valentine’s Day Events in D.C.

Valentine’s Day is a day for love, but what “love” means here is up for interpretation. Maybe it’s friendly love, maybe it’s self love, maybe it’s love and appreciation for music or food. There are lots of ways to celebrate, and we wanted to highlight a few events for those happy on their own, who are ready to expand their circle of affection. Note: Most descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

2.10-2.11

A David Bowie Valentine Night at Pie Shop

Let’s dance — put on your red shoes and dance the blues. A mix of artists will pay tribute to Bowie for two nights this weekend, allowing for the perfect escape from the love-focused events of Valentine’s weekend. $15. 8 p.m. 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com // @pieshopdc

2.12

Palestine is My Valentine – A Bayti Experience at Ala

Grab some friends and enjoy a special fusion menu focused on Palestinian cuisine for the main dishes, and the pre- and post-meal bites from Chef Loic with a unique twist. Tickets include all dinner and dessert courses, complimentary juice on arrival and complimentary tea and coffee. $80. 6:30 p.m. 1320 19th St. NW, DC; ala-dc.com // @aladupontdc

Self Love Sunday at Femme Fatale

This little party is all about growth — here, you’ll decorate a pot and plant a daisy, chamomile or sweet pea, all to celebrate yourself and the path you’ve taken in life. $25. 12 p.m. 3409 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; femmefataledc.com // @femmefataledc

2.14

Bottles & Bouqs: Charity Flower Bar at Doubles

Drop-in for a quick hands-on lesson and Doubles will provide you with a dreamy mix of blooms to mix and match, a bouquet recipe to guide you and a poem to inspire. Celebrate your artistry with a drink and end the night in the pizza garden at Sonny’s. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting The Inner Loop. $55. 6 p.m. 3118 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; doublesdc.com // @doublesdc

Lily’s Flower Truck Pop-Up at CityCenterDC

Lily’s Flower Truck will return to The Plaza at CityCenter for one day only. Create your very own custom bouquet for yourself, as a gift, whatever you want it for. Free+. 11 a.m. 825 10th St. NW, DC; lilysflowertruck.com // @lilysflowertruck

Nice Try Cupid at Wunder Garten

Details about this event are still forthcoming, but we know for sure it’s an anti-Valetine mixer for all those “single AF.” Stay tuned for how you can celebrate independence and self worth at one of the coolest beer gardens around. Free. 7 p.m. 1101 1st St. NE, DC; wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

Singles Party at Ciel Social Club

For those living single this Valentine’s Day, Ciel Social Club has got you covered. The rooftop bar will be hosting a free, “singles party” where guests might meet next year’s Valentine in a relaxed, mix-and-mingle environment. Guests can enjoy themed cocktails, take pics at the Polaroid camera station and use provided question cards as conversation starters. Free+. 5 p.m. 601 K St. NW, DC; cielsocialclub.com // @cielsocialclub

Speed Dating at Dew Drop Inn

Okay, so if you’re single but want to change that status, we’ve got events for that, too. Check out Dew Drop’s Valentine’s party, featuring DJ Clamazon, a T-shirt giveaway, drink deals and two different speed dating sessions. Who knows what could happen? Free+. 8 p.m. 2801 8th St. NE, DC; dewdropinndc.com // @thedewdropinndc

2.15

Palentine’s Party at Little District Books

What better way to create your own story than at a bookstore? This event will have food and drinks, and the price of your ticket goes towards store credit so you can buy yourself the perfect Valentine’s present. $35. 6:30 p.m. 737 8th St. SE, DC; littledistrictbooks.com // @littledistrictbooks

Ongoing

Facial Bar at Silver Mirror

Try relaxing and exfoliating with Silver Mirror’s facial bar. This 50-minute brightening facial includes double-exfoliation to re-texturize and brighten, an “erasing” Gommage massage treatment to break down dead skin cells and reduce discoloration and green LED therapy to treat hyperpigmentation and sun spots. And, a percentage of proceeds is donated to Becky’s Fund, a nonprofit organization working to end domestic violence through education, advocacy and service. $116+. Various times and locations. silvermirror.com // @silvermirrorfacialbar

“Intangible Forms” at ARTECHOUSE

Blurring the lines between what is real, what is not, and what it means to be human, Intangible Forms offers you the opportunity to pause and exist outside of normal space and time. Powered by choreographed kinetic lasers, strobes, haze and moving lights, this multi-sensory exhibition is dramatic, visceral and operatic in nature. You have to see it to get it. $17+. Various times. 1238 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; artechouse.com // @artechouse

Sweat Session at Barry’s

Get your heart racing (in a different way) at Barry’s. A good workout in their HIIT red room is just one way to care for yourself, but they also offer another form: pick up a Matcha Made in Heaven smoothie afterwards for the perfect mixture of nutritious and rewarding. Various prices, times and locations. barrys.com // @barrys

