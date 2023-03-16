Annie Hamilton Spreads Her Bat Wings at SXSW

The Aussie pop singer makes her SXSW debut.

No one can blame singer-songwriter Annie Hamilton for wanting to arrive in Austin for SXSW almost a week early. Hamilton had quite the haul to get there, having travelled from her base in Sydney, Australia. Plus, there’s the excitement factor.

“It’s very surreal,” Hamilton tells District Fray. “I’m so excited and it’s like, very cool to be in Austin. I’ve never been to Austin. It’s amazing. Like even just being here the last couple of days, everything kind of kicking off has been so cool. The city’s just buzzing…So I feel like it’s gonna be this crazy week of meeting a billion people and running around and watching bands and playing gigs. I’m so excited.”

Having settled into her Airbnb where there’s a patio and birds chirping in the background, Hamilton is ready to play her first SXSW, having managed to tour parts of the U.S. last year, along with Europe and the UK. Because of the international exposure, Hamilton is looking to build the right team around her.

“I’m planning to [continue] international touring but I don’t have international booking agents yet,” says Hamilton. “I’ve been booking the shows myself working with promoters. I would love to build my international team and get American and Europe and UK booking agents on board. Also, I’m self managed….I’ve been doing my own projects now for several years, but I’m just on this journey to find the right management team….I actually love being self managed because I have so much control over what I’m doing and it’s my career and I can keep it just the way I want to do it. But I do definitely feel like I need some help and definitely wanting to grow my team at this point. I’m not rushing into anything. I just want to be patient.”

Hamilton will bring her ethereal pop rock with a performance with a full band at Lucille on March 17. She’s also packed something special for the occasion, which will definitely make her easy to spot onstage.

“I’ve packed my giant glittery bat wings that I made myself,” laughs Hamilton. “In my album that I released last year there were a couple of songs where there was recurring imagery of fruit bats and bats flying around. I made myself these giant bat wings for one of the music videos. Then I ended up just constantly reworking the wings and making different versions and now I’ve got these [wings with] big sequins. They’re like really glam, like fashion bat wings with these beads and sequins and they’re glittery and I wear them when I’m performing.”

Annie Hamilton plays SXSW, Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m. at Lucille. To learn more about Annie Hamilton and her music, follow her on Instagram @anniehamiltn