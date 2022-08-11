Bar Directors Collaborate to Support D.C.’s Homeless Population

On Sunday, August 7, four decorated bar directors came together at Eaton Hotel’s Michele’s for a unique cocktail pop-up, with a share of the proceeds ($1 from each drink) benefiting the District’s Friendship Place, “the premier housing service provider for people experiencing homelessness in the DC region.”

The event featured four craft cocktails, one dreamed up and mixed onsite by each of the honored mixologists: “Harvest” (Lavender infused Tanqueray in, grapefruit, honey, yogurt, galliano, lemon) by Tsunetaka Imada of Angel’s Share; “Eternal Sunshine” (Don Julio Blanco Tequila, black lemon, cold pressed pineapple, red pepper, lime, and ginger, goat cheese espuma, Szechuan peppercorn, absinthe) by Judy Elahi of Michele’s; “30 Minutes Late” (Tanqueray 10, Kabinett Riesling*, melon and tarragon cordial, lime, prosciutto) by Will Patton of Bresca/JONT; and “Looking Glass” (Ketel 1 Vodka, chayote squash, fino, yuzu, champagne lime sherbert, clarified, carbonated; garnished with a chayote yuzu sorbet) by Deke Dunne of Allegory.

Attendees were also able to purchase food selections from a traditional Japanese-Inspired Izakaya menu, designed by Chef de Cuisine of Michele’s, Rachel Bindel.

Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.