An Elevated Anniversary: Say Happy Birthday to the Modern Elevator in D.C.

Mark the 170th anniversary of the first Otis elevator with some notable elevators around D.C.



September 20 marks the 170th anniversary of when Elisha Otis sold the first elevators with his patented safety brake (an innovation for which we’re all grateful). Although much of the early elevator’s history took place outside of the District, we’ve still got plenty of interesting and notable elevators to help take marking this anniversary to the next level.

Forest Glen Metro Station

Much attention gets lavished on the long escalators at some WMATA stations and debating which one is the longest (per the WMATA website, it’s the Wheaton station at 230 feet) but what about the longest metro station elevator? That honor goes to the Forest Glen station whose elevator tops out at 196 feet. 9730 Georgia Ave. Forest Glen, MD; www.wmata.org // @wmata

Old Post Office Tower

Unlike its taller and perhaps more obvious companion the Washington Monument (see below), the Old Post Office Tower is in the heart of downtown Washington and can be much simpler to access with free tours running every five minutes from 9 am to 4pm seven days a week. A unique glass elevator takes you most of the way up (a second set of directions takes visitors to the actual observation deck at 270 feet high). 1100 Pennsylvania Ave NW, DC; ; www.nps.gov // @nationalparkservice

Potbelly

Get your turkey sandwich with a side of…historical elevator? Yes, it’s true: a downtown Potbelly sandwich shop is home to more than just one of D.C.’s favorite fast casual dining spots. It’s also where an original Bates elevator from the late 1800s lives, protected by Plexiglass. Next time you’re at the National Archives (a few minutes’ walk away), be sure to stop by the sandwich shop to check out a this very different type of historical archive. 637 Indiana Ave NW, DC; www.potbelly.com // @potbelly

View of DC

The View of DC lives up to its name in offering stunning views of DC landmarks from the Jefferson Memorial to the National Cathedral from its observation deck and floor-to-ceiling windows. Even more memorable? The glass elevator that takes visitors up 31 flights to achieve such heights.1201 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; theviewofdc.com // @theviewofdc

Washington Monument

No list of notable elevators in the District could be complete without the Washington Monument – at 555 feet tall, that’s a serious elevator ride! Thankfully, it’s a much shorter and more modern journey than when its elevator was first open to the public in 1888. That steam-powered elevator (since replaced with an electric elevator) took upwards of 10 minutes to take passengers to the top to take in the view that remains dramatic and breathtaking to today. 2 15th St NW, DC; www.nps.gov // @nationalparkservice

Woodrow Wilson House

After leaving office in 1921, President Woodrow Wilson and his wife Edith moved into a private residence in the Kalorama neighborhood. As President Wilson’s stroke in 1919 had left him incapacitated, a key feature of the house was the addition of its Otis elevator – which still functions a century later. The house has operated as a museum since 1963. 2340 St St NW, DC; woodrowwilsonhouse.org // @wwilsonhouse

