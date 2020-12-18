How to Have a Picture-Perfect Holiday in Old Town Alexandria

The world is catching on to the charm of Alexandria, Virginia. Between Oprah Magazine naming the city “One of the Best Christmas Towns in the World” last year to it ranking once again in 2020 on her “28 Most Magical Christmas Towns and Villages Across the World” list, it’s no secret that you can’t miss this charming D.C. suburb this year. Though the countdown to Christmas is on, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the season safely this year in the charming and historic city of Alexandria.

Finish Your Holiday Shopping (Or Gift Yourself)

With so many amazing small shops in one place, you’re bound to find the perfect gift for yourself or friends in Alexandria. Stock up on great reads at Old Town Books, grab luxurious skincare and makeup from Bellacara, and hit up The Hour to make the bar cart of your loved ones (or your own, we won’t tell) come true. Explore all of the city’s walkable, unique shopping options here. Pro tip: fuel up for your shopping expedition at Misha’s Coffee. Grab some beans to throw in a gift or make the perfect Christmas morning cup while you’re there, too! www.visitalexandriava.com // @visitalexva

Explore History at the Lee-Fendall House

The beautiful, historic Lee-Fendall House is hosting a special holiday tour on December 19th. Explore the Victorian home with this guided candlelight tour, and take a look at their new antique toy exhibit while you’re there. If you can’t make it to the Christmas tour, you can schedule one at a later date through their website. The Lee-Fendall House has other exciting programming on deck for 2021, so be sure to check back to their site for more ways to experience Alexandria’s charm through the lense of history. www.leefendallhouse.org // @leefendallhousemuseum

Step Into Christmas at Morrison House

The holidays surely look different this year. Whether you’re away from loved ones or celebrating with your quarantine pod, take the stress out of planning with this festive package from Morrison House. Book their “Deck the Halls” package and you’ll find your room decked out with a small tree, stockings, bubbly and more to set you up with everything needed for a happy holiday – no stress and all celebration. www.morrisonhouse.com // @morrisonhousehotel

Enjoy Winter Sips at King & Rye

While their Wonderland Igloos are booked through December and January, you can still enjoy King & Rye’s cozy craft drinks to warm you up this winter. Sip on the Buzzing Around Old Town complete with Larceny bourbon, amaretto, amaro, cold brew and house made toasted marshmallow to power you through holiday shopping, or warm up with a Cozy by the Fire featuring MurLarkey cinnamon whiskey, green chartreuse, Domaine de Canton and hot apple cider. If you’re looking for a staycation, the attached Alexandrian hotel is a beautiful, historic option too. www.kingandrye.com // @kingandryerestaurant

Sip To-Go Cocktails + Tune in to Tree Lighting

Take the memories of your Alexandria holiday adventure with you and enjoy the city’s annual tree lighting at home, anytime on demand. Don’t forget to grab to-go sips and snacks from one of Alexandria’s amazing spots – check out Chop Shop Taco, The Handover, The People’s Drug, Hummingbird, Augie’s Mussel House, and more for all your takeout needs. Cozy up by the fire with your food and hit play on the tree lighting for a relaxing night of holiday cheer. www.visitalexandriava.com // @visitalexva

