Dive Deep Into Afrofuturism at the National Museum of African American History

NMAAH puts on an exhibit that exemplifies core aspects of the futuristic art form.

On Friday, June 9, the National Museum of African American History (NMAAH) will bring back its signature concert program NMAAH Live to celebrate its new exhibition “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures.” Friday’s event will feature acclaimed singer-songwriter, animator and advocate Dawn Richard.

Afrofuturism “expresses notions of Black identity, agency and freedom through art, creative works and activism that envision liberated futures for Black life,” per NMAAH. For Richard — who has built a reputation for genre-defying music and exploring the intersection of art and technology since starting her career in the pop group Danity Kane — it comes naturally to her work. She cites, among influences like Sun Ra and the girl group Labelle, her home city of New Orleans and the Mardi Gras Indians.

“Afrofuturism is innately around us in New Orleans,” she says. “It’s not looked at as or called that, but what we embody is so uniquely us it feels like it’s part of a futuristic concept.”

The exhibition, which runs through March 2024, encompasses more than a century of writing, music, film and art that has built Afrofuturism’s foundation and highlights innovators who have expanded upon its ideas and brought them to new audiences — from D.C. icon Benjamin Banneker to Octavia Butler to OutKast. It also explores how Afrofuturism draws from American, African, Afro-Caribbean and Indigenous history to imagine ambitious new possibilities.

The exhibition also reveals the profound influence Afrofuturism has had on American culture — even when it has gone unacknowledged. With the skyrocketing success of the “Black Panther” Marvel film series, Afrofuturism has won fresh interest from the public. But for decades, Black people and other people of color have all too often been misrepresented, or their creative contributions have been disregarded in popular science fiction and fantasy.

“We didn’t see Black people visually accepted within the futuristic concept in films or animation,” Richard says.

In 2020, she teamed up with Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim program to discover and spotlight the work of Black animators and artists on the channel.

“I wanted to take that on my back and on my own journey. It’s a push to show that Black people have [always] been in this space.”

Richard, who recently joined the Hip Hop Caucus as its artist relations director, says that this concept is, in a way, also informing her identity as an advocate.

“My philanthropic work and artistry [speaks] to the future of what an artist looks like. I think I’m part of a new wave of artists who are making their own lanes.”

Richard’s performance will be the first NMAAH Live series event since last summer. (Past NMAAH Live artists and luminaries have included roots musician Dom Flemons, Grammy award-winning jazz drummer Terri Lynne Carrington, bounce artist Big Freedia and Karamo Brown, host of Netflix’s Queer Eye.) Before her show, Richard will join NMAAH’s Women’s History Curator Angela Tate in conversation to discuss her creative influences and work in the fields of music, animation and art.

“I look at Janelle Monae, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones — they’re world-builders. [I want to] inspire BIPOC girls to see themselves as world-builders, to create spaces to be heard, to be seen as beautiful,” Richard says. “Often in society, we are told to be one thing that’s very linear. The beauty of Afrofuturism is you can see yourself in many different forms.”

See “NMAAH Live! An Afrofuturism Concert with Dawn Richard” on June 9 at 8 p.m. Learn more and reserve free tickets here. The National Museum of African American History’s exhibition “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures” is on view now through March 24, 2024. Learn more here.

The National Museum of African American History: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; nmaahc.si.edu // @nmaahc

Want first access to select exhibitions and galleries around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.