A Look into Delola and Le Sel’s Cherry Blossom Pop-Up
April 17, 2024 @ 11:31am
Springtime means cherry blossoms for D.C., and this month D.C.-based French bistro Le Sel hosted their Delola and Le Sel Cherry Blossom Pop-Up showcasing Jennifer Lopez’ new line of ready-to-enjoy cocktails. Alongside the selection of cocktails, executive chef Walter Silva prepared a select menu of Le Sel’s modern French Cuisine. Delola Cocktails sported springtime-themed garnishes inspired by D.C. ‘s cherry blossom blooms with dried cherry blossoms, showcasing Le Sel’s “garden to glass approach”. Photos by Aey Jay Photography.