Try These 7 Local Coffee Shop Faves + Possibly Run Into Comedian Iliza Shlesinger

Iliza Shlesinger asked Instagram followers what local coffee shops she should visit while she’s touring – here are the best local coffee shops for anyone visiting Washington, D.C.

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger took to Instagram to ask for recommendations of local coffee shops she should check out while traveling for her current tour. She’ll be in Washington, D.C. for two shows the same night on November 4 at the DAR Constitution Hall. Over the years, a growing number of independent shops and roasters have cemented the D.C. area’s status as a coffee hub. So where might a world-famous comedian caffeinate for back-to-back performances?

Read on for our suggestions of local shops where a visitor can get their espresso fix – headlining your own comedy show not required.

Baked & Wired

Several commenters on Shlesinger’s Instagram recommended B&W (um, including certain freelance writers for District Fray). Their mouth-watering baked goods – especially cupcakes with memorable names like Pretty Bitchin’ (chocolate cake with crunchy peanut butter frosting) – may steal the show, but this Georgetown mainstay is also a cozy coffee shop. Bonus: dog lovers like Shlesinger can also pick up locally made dog treats in the same visit. 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW; bakedandwired.com // @bakedandwireddc

Elle

If you’ve ever ordered your usual boring classic vanilla latte and thought, “I wish this were peach basil instead,” then Elle just moved to the top of your to-caffeinate-at list. Indeed, a peach basil latte (containing peach bitters, basil, lemon zest, and orange blossom) is currently the featured drink at this cafe in the heart of Mount Pleasant. For the less adventurous among us, Elle does serve traditional espresso drinks as well as a variety of teas. Hungry? Elle’s mouthwatering food menu offers light bites like their signature blueberry ginger scone and heartier fare like a vindaloo fried chicken sandwich. 3221 Mt. Pleasant St NW; eatatelle.com // @eatelle

Emissary

Emissary’s P Street location bustles with the energy of remote workers heads down at their laptops, friends chatting over cappuccinos, quiet readers tucked into the back room’s sofas, and even a priest meeting with a new congregant (true story, at least one time). Suffice to say, part of the appeal of lingering over a latte at Emissary is the shop’s eclectic vibe that somehow works whether you’re there to be productive, chill solo, or socialize. Just be sure to double-check which location you’re headed to – there is also a semi “secret” and much smaller location over on 20th Street. 2032 P St. NW, 1726 20th St. NW; emissarydc.com // @emmissary_dc

Rose Ave Bakery

Okay, okay – Rose Ave Bakery is more of a bakery than a coffee shop. That’s probably why its name says “bakery.” But one sip of their ube latte and you’ll understand why this recent star in the DC food scene needs to be on any visitor’s itinerary. Its bright and welcoming Woodley Park storefront features pastries both savory and sweet, such as a spam musubi croissant that fuses Hawaiian and Asian flavors and donuts filled with passion fruit, black sesame, or coconut. Co-owner and head chef Rosie Nguyen learned the ropes of what it would take to run her future business while working as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Medical Center. The first iteration of Rose Ave Bakery opened in a local food hall the same day that the WHO declared Covid-19 an international pandemic. By pivoting to a preorder/pickup system, Rose Ave Bakery persevered and has now made its home in Woodley Park since spring 2023. 2633 Connecticut Ave. NW; roseavebakery.com // @roseavebakery

Swing’s Coffee Roasters

Visitors looking for a classic coffee experience while in the nation’s capital will want to swing by this historic D.C. coffee company that’s been in business for over a century. And good news for those seeking a dose of nerdy pop culture with their coffee: in episode eight of season five of “The West Wing“, C.J. tells Will Bailey to “try Swing’s at 17th and G” for some late evening coffee. A Swing’s location does indeed exist at 17th and G near the White House – onscreen and off. Multiple locations; swingscoffee.com // @swingscoffee

The Wydown

Locations on H St NE and 14th St NW both serve classic espresso beverages, a variety of teas, and Wydown’s signature blackberry lavender scones (among other enticing pastries) in hip, modern storefronts – which is probably why this was another fan recommendation on Shlesinger’s Instagram post. 1924 14th St NW, 600B H St NE; thewydown.com // @thewydown

Zeke’s Coffee

Yet another response to Shlesinger’s crowdsourcing post recommended family-owned Zeke’s Coffee, a coffee roastery that has operated in the DC area for fifteen years. In addition to three coffee shops around town, fans can get their fix of blends like Capital City Blend and the seasonally-appropriate Night of the Living Blend at numerous local grocery stores and farmer’s markets. Multiple locations + retail; zekescoffeedc.com // @zekescoffeedc

