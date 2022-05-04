5 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Only in D.C.

“What? Only one day?” Although the mothers, aunts and grandmothers of the world would love it if everyday was Mother’s Day, that’s no reason not to go all out on an amazing gift. For the women who stood behind you through all of life’s tribulations, here is a list of amazing gift ideas that’ll tell mom thank you for putting up with rancid diapers, bratty teen years and your first tattoo.

Rose’s At Home

Don’t put up with tedious brunch reservations that break the bank. Instead of an early morning where she has to be out and about, treat your mom to a day of rest accompanied by a 3-course meal from Rose’s At Home. Starting at $110 a month, send your mom a gourmet meal finely compiled by one of D.C.’s culinary hot-spots. With hits like Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad, Popcorn Creme Brulee and a possible wine pairing, this monthly delight is great for the mom who wants a delicious night of relaxation. $110+. rosesluxury.com // @rosesluxury

Cross Stitch at Shop Made In DC

The best gift a mother could ask for is to spend time with her kids. And at Shop Made In DC, you can spend some quality time together creating cross-stitched crafts to decorate her home. This workshop is a great way to pick up a new skill and actively make your Mother’s day gift with the woman who’d hang up macaroni portraits if you still made them. Have a relaxing afternoon stitching and chatting with your mom. Or if you’re a competitive family, compete to see who makes the best stitch. $42. Shop Made In DC: 325 Morse St. NE, DC; shopmadeindc.com // @shopmadeindc

Home Decor Shopping at GoodWood

Your mom deserves to live in style. So why not hit GoodWood on U Street and find some home decor that matches her impeccable style? An amazing storefront for items that are equal parts artsy and classic, GoodWood is your next stop for Mother’s Day gifts with deep thought and consideration. And if you can’t decide what she’d like, then bring her over and help her find her living room’s next statement piece. Spend a day shopping with the woman who taught you everything you know about style. GoodWood: 1428 U St. NW, DC; goodwooddc.com // @goodwooddc

Wine and A Good Book from Kramers

She’s always told you to stay on top of schoolwork, but now is your chance to get on her case about reading. Kramers is running a subscription deal where recipients are given a staff-selected book and a perfectly-paired bottle of wine. Give your mom the gift of literature this Mother’s Day. But don’t forget the wine. She needs a drink while she crosses the Atlantic with Captain Ahab or learns to be earnest with Oscar Wilde. $39. kramers.com // @kramerbooks

Take Care Pop-Up Shop at Union Market

Before you learned about Coco Chanel, Donatella Versace or any other fashion gurus, your mom was the person who gave you all your beauty tips. And with Union Market’s Take Care Pop-Up Shop, you can let your mom dispense all her beauty secrets at an event swimming with self-care products. From green skin creams to quality aromatherapy, expose your mom to a beauty selection that’ll erase the wrinkles she got from raising you. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

