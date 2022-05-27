5 DMV Beers For June

Nothing beats drinking beer in the sunshine. Thankfully, summer in D.C. is more than happy to supply you with all of the sunshine you need, but you do have to bring your own beer. That’s where our totally scientific, 100% proven, completely correct list comes in. Don’t get waylaid by stacks of cans next time you go to the liquor store. Walk in with confidence and walk out with a recipe for a good weekend.

The Great Earth Beneath Our Feet by Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co

If you find yourself way out in the woods of Maryland, slow down, there might just be a brewery hiding among the trees. I know that sounds like a riddle a bard sings or something, but Elder Pine really feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere, which makes its beers feel a little extra magical. They pour a pretty wide variety of options. but I enjoyed this sour take on a saison. This could be your gateway beer to both styles, which would have been impressive to a certain type of person circa 2015. Elder Pine: 4200 Sundown Rd., Gaithersburg, MD; elderpine.com // @elderpinebeer

Typhoon Lagoon Tastee by The Veil Brewing

This is for your friends who are trying to turn a kids pool and a six pack of beer into a backyard Bahamas vacation. It’s not quite a tiki drink, but it might just be the closest you get to kicking it Jimmy Buffett style this summer without leaving the country. This beer is thick (in a fun way), sour (look, sours are a summer beer, it’s just how it is), and has notes of all the tropi flavors you love, coconut, lime, passionfruit, all the good stuff. Sip slow. The Veil: 4910 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, VA; shop.theveilbrewing.com // @theveilbrewing

Fear No Art by Right Proper Brewing Company

This IPA might have a serious name, but it’s a nice little twist on that hoppy bitterness for the summertime. Also, it’s Right Proper! You don’t have to order this for delivery or search it out at a liquor store, you can just swing by one of their D.C. spots and grab a pint. And when you do grab that pint, you’ll be drinking a nice little IPA awash with some juicy fruits. Pair it with a cheeseboard. They have a nice little cheeseboard. Right Proper: 624 T St. NW, DC; rightproperbrewing.com // @rightproperbeer

Blood Orange Gose by Atlas Brew Works

Look, the only thing you need to know about this beer is that one time I bought a six pack to split with a friend and we immediately drank the entire thing in a quick sitting. It’s just that drinkable! It’s easy. The can looks kind of cute. This is the beer you bring to the outdoor summer grill party. And who doesn’t love blood oranges? They’re the sexier version of a regular orange. Atlas: 1201 Half St. SE, DC; atlasbrewworks.com // @atlasbrewworks

Miles from Nowhere by Bluejacket

Okay, so this is another fruity, juicy IPA and I know everyone is tired of IPAs, but I’m not tired of them so this is where we live now. It’s nice to drink something bitter in the summer! Expand your palette and give this baby a try! Also, just picture a balmy 75 degree night. You walk on up to Bluejacket, get a table outside, and sip on a bitter and juicy and refreshing beer as you watch people with unthinkable rent budgets walk around you. Now that’s summer. Bluejacket: 300 Tingey St. SE, DC; bluejacketdc.com // @bluejacketdc