5 Cult Movies In Theaters This July

We have access to some incredible movie theaters. And these theaters aren’t afraid to get a little weird. Not only do they seek out cinema that exists outside of the mainstream blockbuster releases, but they also embrace the bizarre history of film. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” frequently plays at E Street Cinema and Count Gore de Vol hosts regular movie nights at the AFI. So this month, let’s get weird with five cult films playing in theaters throughout D.C.

7.8 + 7.9

“Pink Flamingos” at Landmark E Street Cinema

The John Waters’ nasty classic “Pink Flamingos” has been restored in 4K to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. That’s right, “Pink Flamingos” was released 50 years ago. Starring Divine as an incognito drag queen named Babs Johnson, she and her family battle for the title of “Filthiest People Alive” against a criminal couple. It’s pure filth, exactly what we look for from a John Waters film. Rated NC-17. $10.50-$12. 11.59 p.m. Landmark E Street Cinema: 555 11th St. NW, DC; landmarktheatres.com // @estreetcinema

7.9

“Ishtar” at AFI Silver Theatre

As part of their Elaine May series, AFI Silver is screening the once-maligned “Ishtar” that was once deemed the worst movie ever made. The film stars Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman as two performers who are booked to play shows in the Middle East. They’re caught in the middle of a war and end up being implicated in a revolution. Despite its initital reception, “Ishtar” was garnered a more positive reputation. Not Rated. $8-$13. 6 p.m. AFI Silver Theatre: 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

7.13

“Perfect Blue” at Alamo Drafthouse DC

Director Satoshi Kon was a master of animation before his tragic passing in 2010. His works, such as “Paprika” and “Millennium Actress” display a unique and psychedelic aesthetic used to interrogate the role of technology in society. His directorial debut “Perfect Blue” perfectly sets up what Kon set out to do throughout his career. The film follows Mima, a Japanese popstar who decides to leave her group to purse acting. But, her fans protest her career change, with one going so far as to stalk Mima. She begins to lose touch with reality and with her own identity. It’s a harrowing tale about obsession and the dangers of technological fantasy. Rated R. $11. 7:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse DC Bryant Street: 630 Rhode Island Ave NE, DC; drafthouse.com // @drafthouse

7.15 + 7.16

“Eraserhead” at Landmark E Street Cinema

David Lynch is a king of the weird and of cult cinema. His works stretch the bounds of reality and melds melodrama with mind-warping surrealism to create hellishly mundane worlds. One of his earliest films “Eraserhead” is Lynch at perhaps his weirdest. Shot entirely in black and white, a man with a peculiar hairstyle raises his strange baby in a post-apocalyptic landscape. It’s hard to explain just how bizarre this film is. It simply must be experienced. Not Rated. $10.50-$12. 11:59 p.m. Landmark E Street Cinema: 555 11th St. NW, DC; landmarktheatres.com // @estreetcinema

7.22 + 7.23

“Robocop” at AFI Silver Theatre

In his 1987 film “Robocop,” director Paul Verhoven attacks the militarization of the police with a man who is part robot and all corporate slave. Verhoven doesn’t shy away from the guts and gore in this film, which is being shown as a 4K restoration of the camera original. Rated R. $8-$13. 9:15 p.m.

AFI Silver Theatre: 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

