D.C.’s Sober Nightlife: 5 Booze-Free Things To Do

Whether you’re sober-curious, off the sauce entirely, or just looking for something new and different to do outside of the typical bar and club scene in D.C., there are plenty of activities and hot spots around town worth checking out that are not centered around drinking. Check out live performances from nationally recognized authors and musicians in more sober-friendly environments, or get active and join a rec league. There are plenty of options for booze-free nightlife in the DMV area, and we’re here with five of our favorites to help you get started.

Check out literary events at independent bookstores

Mahogany Books, Solid State Books, Politics and Prose and many other indie bookstores in the DMV area have multiple events happening each week, from live readings from authors touring in promotion of new works to book clubs and discussion groups. Solid State hosts monthly meetings for multiple book clubs, each built around a different theme like sci-fi, modern fiction, and even their “Bad Book Book Club” where attendees meet to commiserate and laugh about some of the worst books they’ve encountered. Various locations.

Try a social sports league

Your friends at DC Fray are in the process of organizing Winter Leagues for the 2023 season, where you can sign up individually or as a group for basketball, soccer, softball, even dodgeball. Registration is open through January 10th and many weekly games are scheduled for the evening, giving you a healthy, booze-free way to meet new people and play a sport you love. Various locations.

Visit The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage

Basically every Wednesday through Sunday night, The Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center has a different live musical performance, drawing from every genre imaginable. Internationally touring artists, D.C.-based orchestral ensembles, and rising local musicians alike can be seen on any given night, a great alternative for live music lovers who are tired of packing into crowded bars where the bands can sometimes seem secondary to the boozing. 2700 F St. NW, DC; 202-467-4600; www.kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Go for tea at a Chinese tea house

Ching Ching Cha in Georgetown is a unique, relaxing way to socialize and catch up with friends over evening tea, prepared in clay pots and served in gorgeous glassware. Their Chinese tea service is elegantly presented by a knowledgeable staff and can be accompanied by a “tea meal,” a selection of vegetables served alongside savory dishes like curry chicken, miso salmon, and maps tofu. 1063 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; chingchingcha.com

Tour a museum after dark

Though most museums (understandably) close around 5 or 6 p.m., a handful of spots in the DMV area stay open much later on select nights each month, for special “after dark” events. These events, like the National Gallery of Art’s “National Gallery Nights” and the National Geographic Society’s “Nat Geo Nights,” often feature additional live entertainment, interactive activities, and food vendors popping up among the already engaging and mind-expanding exhibits. Various locations.

