Mom-and-Pop to Michelin: 25 Local Restaurants to Know

Need a new restaurant to impress the family this holiday season? We’ve got you covered with the ultimate list of 25 favorites in the DMV.

We’ve all read through the listings of top new restaurants in the DMV, waiting at our computers hoping to grab a reservation as soon as it opens up. And, yes, we’ve all probably recommended Le Diplomate at one point or another (and we’d still recommend it), but we think it’s time to shine a light on our tried-and-true favorites. There are mom-and-pop restaurants that operate without a massive social media presence, Michelin-starred favorites that continue to impress year after year and neighborhood spots that hit the spot anytime you’re looking for a reliable weekend dinner out. Consider this your D.C. restaurant bucket list and your sign that it’s time to start working your way through.

Any Day Now

Opened: 2023

Neighborhood: Navy Yard

Can’t-Miss Dish: Plantain tots

New Jersey diner food meets Puerto Rican home cooking in chef and restaurateur Tim Ma’s new restaurant with Matt Sperber, chef de cuisine and partner. Any Day Now’s menu blends Sperber’s New Jersey upbringing and fascination with diner food with the flavors and memories of Ma’s mother’s native Puerto Rico. 2 I St. SE, DC; anydaynowdc.com // @anydaynowdc

Beuchert’s Saloon

Opened: 2013

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Can’t-Miss Dish: Roasted bone marrow



“I use touches and techniques from all over the world, and use my travels to blend ideas and flavors unique to Beuchert’s,” chef Andrew Markert says. His seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients elevate the flavors of every dish and the cozy ambiance has made it a staple in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for more than a decade. 623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; beuchertssaloon.com // @beuchertssaloon

Caruso’s Grocery

Opened: 2021 in D.C. + 2022 in MD

Neighborhood: Hill East + North Bethesda, MD

Can’t-Miss Dish: Bucatini with spicy Neapolitan ragu

Caruso’s Grocery doesn’t mess with perfection. They focus their restaurant on high-quality ingredients to enhance beloved Italian dishes. “Caruso’s Grocery is our homage to the neighborhood Italian/American red sauce joint serving our version of time-honored classics,” chef and partner Matthew Adler says. 919 4th St. SE, DC; carusosgrocery.com //

@carusosgrocery

Chloe

Opened: 2018

Neighborhood: Navy Yard

Can’t-Miss Dish: Spiced veal hummus

Chef Haidar Karoum’s goal at Chloe is to showcase the range and diversity of American cuisine. “We take heavy cues from the seasons and balance a familiar rusticity with a smart global approach,” he says. “In short, Chloe reflects a cooking style grounded in sound technique but with no boundaries, no preconceived notions — it just has to be delicious.” And from their whipped chicken liver mousse to their pan-roasted shiitake and cremini mushrooms, delicious is exactly what it is. 1331 4th St. SE, DC; restaurantchloe.com // @restaurantchloe

Compass Rose

Opened: 2014

Neighborhood: 14th Street

Can’t-Miss Dish: Khachapuri

Before Rose Previte opened Maydan, there was Compass Rose, which is still an all-time favorite of those in the District who know they can go here without the weeks-out reservation. Walking into the restaurant feels as if you’ve been transported to a market across the globe, while the menu takes you on a tour of international street food, with dishes like steak kebabs from Morocco, a spice bag from Ireland and aguachile from Mexico. 1346 T St. NW, DC; compassrosedc.com // @compassrose_dc

Daru

Opened: 2021

Neighborhood: H Street

Can’t-Miss Dish: Spicy Nawabi duck kebab

Located nearly at the end of the H Street restaurant district, there’s an Indian cocktail bar and restaurant that caught the attention of Michelin inspectors, earning it a Bib Gourmand nod in its first year. Opened by Rasika alums, Daru brings an inventive energy to classic Indian dishes. 1451 Maryland Ave. NE, DC; darudc.com // @daru.dc

El Tamarindo

Opened: 1982

Neighborhood: Adams Morgan

Can’t-Miss Dish: Pupusas

Arguably the first restaurant to bring Salvadoran and Mexican food together in the D.C. area, El Tamarindo is an Adams Morgan staple that not only serves incredible food, but it also has a late-night scene that’s known throughout the city. You can grab an authentic meal of homemade pupusas at this family-owned spot or get your 2 a.m. fix after a night out. 1785 Florida Ave. NW, DC; eltamarindodc.com // @eltamarindodc

Estuary

Opened: 2019

Neighborhood: Downtown

Can’t-Miss Dish: Smoked fish dip

Chef Ria Montes infuses her Filipino roots into every dish and embraces the rich and diverse flavors of the Philippines, while blending them with modern American dishes. Chef Montes’ dedication to her menu and her roots leaves a lasting impression that will keep you mesmerized all night long — she was even crowned the 2023 Capital Food Fight Champion. 950 New York Ave. NW, DC; estuarydc.com // @estuaryconraaddc

Ethiopic

Opened: 2010

Neighborhood: H Street

Can’t-Miss Dish: Beef and chicken wot sampler

D.C. has one of the largest Ethiopian populations outside of Ethiopia, and that means we also have an astounding array of Ethiopian options from fast casual spots to longtime favorites like H Street’s Ethiopic. With a warm ambiance and mouthwatering dishes for both vegetarians and carnivores, Ethiopic has been a Northeast neighborhood favorite for over a decade. 401 H St. NE, DC; ethiopicrestaurant.com // @ethiopicdc

Fava Pot

Opened: 2017 in VA + 2021 in D.C.

Neighborhood: West Falls Church, VA + Dupont Circle

Can’t-Miss Dish: Egyptian pita, called “3esh baldy”

The lunch rush still exists, and Fava Pot is one of the best spots to grab a quick, made-from-scratch meal. Their menu caters to vegan, gluten-free and meat lovers, with warm, delicious falafel, pita, stuffed grape leaves, and feteer meshaltet, an Egyptian pastry made with ghee baked in a stone oven. 7393 D Lee Hwy. Falls Church, VA + 1817 M St. NW, DC; favapot.com // @favapot

Florida Avenue Grill

Opened: 1944

Neighborhood: U Street Corridor

Can’t-Miss Dish: Southern pan-fried chicken or all-day breakfast

Florida Avenue Grill bills itself as the oldest soul food restaurant in the world, and we’re willing to believe it. Its story starts in 1944 with Lacey C. Wilson Sr. and his wife, Bertha, building the restaurant on a dream. Seventy years later, it’s still serving D.C. residents from all walks of life and has one of the most iconic reputations in the city. 1100 Florida Ave. NW, DC; floridaavenuegrill.com // @floridaavegrill

Imperfecto

Opened: 2021

Neighborhood: Foggy Bottom

Can’t-Miss Dish: Moussaka cigar

Michelin-starred Imperfecto brings Venezuelan flavors to a sleek restaurant in Foggy Bottom, an area not often known for being a culinary destination. Whether you do the tasting menu or order a la carte dishes like the tiger prawns a la diablo or the foie gras served with a crispy plantain brioche, the experience is indulgent in the best way. 1124 23rd St. NW, DC; imperfectodc.com // @imperfectodc

Little Pearl

Opened: 2017

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Can’t-Miss Dish: Angel eggs

An approachable tasting menu is what you’ll find at Little Pearl, the whimsical, lighthearted, and, dare we say, more affordable little sister of Pineapple and Pearls. This multi-course seasonal menu walks through inventive flavor pairings and creative presentations, and it has a Michelin star to go along with it. 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; littlepearldc.com // @littlepearldc

Makan

Opened: 2020

Neighborhood: Columbia Heights

Can’t-Miss Dish: Wantan mee

When a restaurant that opened in March 2020 is still around, you know it’s worth its weight in gold. Makan, which serves modern Malaysian, is one of those March 2020 alumni, and chef and owner James Wozniuk is bringing innovative dishes to his Columbia Heights restaurant. One of his favorite dishes is the wantan mee: “My love affair with wantan mee started in Penang, the food lover’s paradise of Malaysia,” he says. “Going to a bustling hawker center, with all the smells and sounds, you get sucked into a different world. Getting a bowl of steaming wantan mee is one of the highlights of every trip back to Malaysia.” 3400 11th St. NW, DC; makanrestaurantdc.com // @makan_dc

My Kabul Restaurant and Cafe

Opened: May 2022

Neighborhood: Laurel, MD

Can’t-Miss Dish: Mantu dumplings

“My Kabul is a social entrepreneurship [entity] that brings communities and refugees together to heal and receive assurance that there are people out there that are willing to listen to them, care about them, guide them and assist them to reach their potential and be part of the American dream,” co-founder Khalis Noori says. The menu spotlights Afghan dishes, like bolani, which are fried pastries filled with potato, chickpeas, kahari and shami kabob. The restaurant also provides up to a 50% discount to refugees of any nationality. 13919 Baltimore Ave. #4, Laurel, MD; mykabul.us // @mykabul.us

Oohhs and Aahhs

Opened: 2003

Neighborhood: U Street + Brightwood

Can’t-Miss Dish: Fried catfish

Come for a soul food restaurant that’s received accolades like the “Cheap Eats Award” and the “Best Macaroni and Cheese,” both awarded by Washingtonian Magazine, and stay for the mission at U Street’s Oohhs and Aahhs. This Black-owned restaurant not only strives to preserve Black culture through soul food, it also actively supports and stands with those working to fight injustice and create a more inclusive community. 1005 U St. + 5933 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; oohhsnaahhs.com // @oohhs_and_aahhs

Panda Gourmet

Opened: 2012

Neighborhood: Arboretum

Can’t-Miss Dish: Dan dan noodles

The most authentic Chinese food in D.C. is hiding in an unassuming spot, right next to a Days Inn off New York Avenue Northeast. Serving classic Szechuan dishes, this is one of those foodie bucket list spots that brings heat, traditional flavors and an insider vibe to the city. 2700 New York Ave. NE, DC; pandagourmetonline.com

Primrose

Opened: 2017

Neighborhood: Brookland

Can’t-Miss Dish: Duck frites

“Primrose is a neo bistro focused on natural wine and creative cooking tucked away in Brookland,” Primrose Owner Sebastian Zutant says. This aesthetic gem of a restaurant is most known on social media for its dramatic French decor, feather chandeliers, and turquoise bar, but its food and wine program is what keeps guests coming back. There’s not much better than posting up at the bar with a glass of bubbly, the smash burger with gruyere, and onion jam, and a frites and béarnaise to split. 3000 12th St. NE, DC; primrosedc.com // @primrose.dc

The Red Hen

Opened: 2014

Neighborhood: Bloomingdale

Can’t-Miss Dish: Beef cheek pappardelle

When you want a delicious, cozy meal, there’s nowhere better than The Red Hen, where you’ll find great Italian food in a neighborhood restaurant. Chef and owner Mike Friedman describes their special formula, “Capturing lightning in a bottle is difficult in our industry, but The Red Hen manages to have all the great components of a magical place — a great neighborhood (shout out to Bloomingdale), amazing ambiance in a historic building, seasonal Italian cuisine created by caring chefs, a delicious beverage program with a unique and accessible wine list, and lastly, an outstanding team churning out warm hospitality every day. After 10 years, what more can you ask for? Maybe another plate of rigatoni… 1822 First St. NW, DC; theredhendc.com // @redhendc

The Royal

Opened: 2015

Neighborhood: Shaw

Can’t-Miss Dish: Arepa rancheros

Any time of day, The Royal has you covered. There aren’t many restaurants in D.C. that offer breakfast to dinner service, but The Royal makes up for that lack. A standby in Shaw for nearly a decade, this neighborhood spot is reliably delicious, whipping up Latin-inspired dishes. 501 Florida Ave. NW, DC; theroyaldc.com // @theroyal_dc

Sababa

Opened: 2018

Neighborhood: Cleveland Park

Can’t-Miss Dish: Harissa-marinated chicken thighs

Make the trip up to Cleveland Park for this cozy neighborhood restaurant that serves modern Israeli dishes, like roasted carrots, smoked trout and roasted halloumi. It’s the perfect dimly-lit spot for a weekday date night where you want something lowkey but warm and mouthwatering. 3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; sababauptown.com // @sababadc

Shababi

Opened: 2021

Neighborhood: Pop-up

Can’t-Miss Dish: Shababi chicken

Shababi’s debut started as a pop-up concept in a ghost kitchen in West Alexandria, and, since then, their pop-ups, private dining and catering have sold out across the DMV. Their lamb burger with smoked lamb shoulder, seven spice, white cheddar, pickled sumac onions and shatta mayo at Hill East Burger was a recent hit. “Shababi was born from my desire to share the narrative of being a Palestinian in diaspora,” Owner and Chef Marcelle Afram says. “[It’s] a story often silenced in my culinary journey, inspired by my upbringing, and the need for Palestinians to reclaim our culinary traditions, crafting a concept that caters to fellow Palestinians in the diaspora seeking a taste of home, and also introduces our cuisine, culture and story to those unfamiliar.” shababichicken.com // @shababidc

Shilling Canning Company

Opened: 2019

Neighborhood: Navy Yard

Can’t-Miss Dish: Maryland crab cakes

Shilling Canning Company combines the farm-to-table flavors of the Chesapeake Bay with a perfect ambiance that falls somewhere between coastal Mid-Atlantic by day, moody by night. “The restaurant almost exclusively sources from the local food community, partnering with oyster farmers, fishermen, butchers and growers within a neighboring distance to provide what isn’t produced in-house,” Reid Shilling, owner and chef, says. Elevated oysters, fried chicken and ham biscuits are favorites on the menu, and the brown butter cookies that come out at the end of the meal are a welcome surprise. 360 Water St. SE, DC; shillingcanning.com // @shillingcanningcompany

Sushi Taro

Opened: 1986

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle

Can’t-Miss Dish: Tekka chirashi

Walk up 17th Street on a Friday afternoon, and you’ll wonder why people are lining up next to the CVS. They’re waiting for their turn at the omakase counter at Sushi Taro, which is entering its fourth decade in the District — yet its popularity hasn’t waned. 1503 17th St. NW, DC; sushitaro.com // @sushitarodc

Tiger Fork

Opened: 2017

Neighborhood: Shaw

Can’t-Miss Dish: Pork ribs

Reservations are still hard to snag at Shaw’s perennially cool Tiger Fork, where you’ll find creative takes on classic Hong Kong cuisine. Tucked away in Blagden Alley, the restaurant is also known for their inventive cocktails that juxtapose ingredients like mezcal with yuzu, miso, honey and hellfire bitters. 922 N St. in Blagden Alley, NW, DC; tigerforkdc.com // @tigerforkdc

Honorable Mentions

Just as good as any restaurant on this list, there are several others that District Fray’s publisher recommends checking out. Joon is serving rich, flavorful, warm Iranian food in Tysons, while Whitlow’s has elevated their longtime Arlington bar experience by relocating to U Street. There’s always Hank’s Oyster Bar, which has been a D.C. favorite for years. For those traveling for work, there are great restaurants to be found at the Royal Sonesta, National Landing and the Gaylord. If you’re in Maryland, hit up Pike & Rose — it’s walkable and vibrant, with a dog park right in the middle, it features outposts of D.C. favorites including Call Your Mother and Roaming Rooster.

Call Your Mother: Various locations; callyourmotherdeli.com // @callyourmotherdeli

Hank’s Oyster Bar: Various locations; hanksoysterbar.com // @hanksoysterbar

Joon: 8045 Leesburg Pike, Suite 120 Vienna, VA; eatjoon.com // @eat.joon

Roaming Rooster Pike & Rose: 11586 Old Georgetown Rd. North Bethesda, MD; roamingroosterdc.com // @roamingrooster1

Whitlow’s: 901 U St. NW, DC; whitlows.com // @whitlowsdc

