Where to Find Mardi Gras Spirit Around D.C.

Get ready to toss some beads, because Mardi Gras is nearly here. The annual Fat Tuesday celebration, a culmination of the Carnival season, brings about feasting, drinking and gathering with friends. The holiday is famously associated with New Orleans, where days of colorful parades blanket the city in purple, green and gold. If this year’s Mardi Gras has you dreaming of king cake, gumbo and a strong cocktail, here are the top D.C.-area parties and specials to check out.

2.25-2.27

Hi-Lawn

Fat Tuesday lasts all weekend at Union Market’s Hi-Lawn rooftop. Dress for the outdoors and enjoy live jazz music and DJ sets along with themed food and drink. The bar will be shaking and stirring hurricanes and sazeracs, two iconic New Orleanian cocktails, along with its normal offerings. Featured food items include a shrimp po’boy, a muffaletta sandwich and beignet fritters.12-9 p.m. 1309 5th St. NE, DC; hilawndc.com // @hilawndc

2.25-3.1

Bayou Bakery

Chef David Guas is a New Orleans native, and he’s ready to bring the party on Tuesday with his “Mardi Parti.” Expect live music and a bounty of specials. Food will be priced at $2-$7 and include chicken and sausage jambalaya, gumbo, muffalettas, king cake by the slice and more. You can wash it all down with $5 cocktails and $3 Abita beers. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 1515 N. Courthouse Rd. Arlington, VA; bayoubakeryva.com // @bayoubakery

Tiki Bar Del Rey

Pop over to this pop-up bar for a menu of Mardi Gras cocktails, including the Baby Hand Grenade, a riff off a Bourbon Street mainstay. The boozy drink is mixed with vodka, white rum, gin, melon liqueur, simple syrup and pineapple juice. Food items include beignets, fried oysters and a gumbo of chicken, andouille sausage, local lump crab and Virginia oysters. 5 p.m. 2312 Mt. Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA; fb.com/tikidelray

2.26

The Wharf DC

Head to The Wharf this Saturday, Feb. 28 for some all-ages Mardi Gras activities. Parade with floats, a live music dance party and fireworks display are scheduled throughout the day to ensure a family day full of festivities. 3-7 p.m. Free. 760 Maine Ave. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

2.28-3.6

Logan Tavern

This neighborhood restaurant is serving up Mardi Gras eats all week. Stop by for a plate of shrimp and grits, a New Orleans classic. Chef Jon Coombs is putting a twist on the dish with jalapenos and a smoky almond romesco sauce. The bar is mixing up $10 hurricanes, too.1423 P St. NW, DC; logantavern.com // @logantavern

3.1

Dauphine’s

New Orleanian vibes run straight through Dauphine’s, from the design touches to chef Kristen Essig’s cooking. The buzzy downtown restaurant is celebrating Fat Tuesday with a classy evening of passed appetizers, food stations and an open bar. Dishes include shrimp creole, chicken etoufée, beignets, king cake and other favorites. There will be live music, Tarot card reading and a 360-degree photo booth. 6-10 p.m. $21-$200. 1100 15th St. NW, DC; dauphinesdc.com // @dauphinesdc

Due South

A night of live music and an all-you-can eat Cajun buffet headline the party at this Southern-style restaurant. Admission also includes two beers. 4 p.m. $40. 301 Water St. SW, DC; duesouthdc.com // @duesouthdc

