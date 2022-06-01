19 Gift Idea for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is June 19. Whether the father figure in your life is a foodie, music junkie or just tired, we got you. Here are 19 D.C. area gift suggestions that might make dad happy. Since this is our dining issue, we’re starting with some food and beverage-related gifts.

Lost Sock Roasters Coffee

One of D.C.’s newest roasters happens to be my favorite. Head up to Takoma Park, D.C. and get dad caffeinated. If you’re gifting on the same day you’re picking up beans, you may want to get some of D.C.’s finest donuts, conveniently located only one block away at Donut Run. 6833 4th St. NW, DC; lostsockroasters.com // @lostsockroasters

Wine from St. Vincent Wine

One of the best places to enjoy a glass of wine in D.C. happens to be one of the best-stocked wine shops in D.C. If you and dad have enjoyed a particular bottle outdoors at St. Vincent, buy it from the shop. It’s a gift for the entire family. (I’m not advocating children drinking wine. I am saying wine helps parents. Wine in moderation helps parents.) 3212 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; stvincentwine.com // @stvincentwine

Beer from Atlas Brew Works, DC Brau, Red Bear Brewing Co. or Silver Branch Brewing Company

Atlas has my favorite seasonal D.C. beer (Rowdy). DC Brau has my favorite overall selection of canned products. Red Bear Brewing has my favorite 16-ounce cans of D.C. beer (51st State IPA). Silver Branch has my favorite 12-ounce cans of D.C. area beer (Dr. Juicy IPA). It’s difficult to buy a bad six pack for a dad who enjoys beer.

Atlas Brew Works: 2052 West Virginia Ave. NE #102, DC; 1201 Half St. SE, DC; atlasbrewworks.com // @atlasbrewworks

DC Brau: 3178-B Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; dcbrau.com // @dcbrau

Red Bear Brewing Co.: 209 M St. NE, DC; redbear.beer // @redbearbrewing

Silver Branch Brewing Company: 8401 Colesville Rd. #150, Silver Spring, MD; silverbranchbrewing.com // @silverbranchus

Catoctin Creek Whiskey

A trip to the distillery in Purcellville, Virginia is a great day trip and family-friendly (children are welcome to accompany adults on the tour). But a bottle at home is a way better Father’s Day gift. I love my kid but would much rather drink this stuff once they’re asleep for the night. 120 W Main St. Purcellville, VA; catoctincreekdistilling.com // @catoctincreek

Little Miner Taco FIESTABOX

I’ve received this as a gift for my birthday and would absolutely love to receive it for Father’s Day. There’s a good reason Little Miner made our Best Dishes at DMV Burb Spots. 4308 Rhode Island Ave. Brentwood, MD; 967 Rose Ave. North Bethesda, MD; 14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA; littleminertaco.com // @littleminertaco

Federalist Pig Package

One of D.C.’s finest BBQ purveyors conveniently offers a Father’s Day package. We know not every father figure loves meat. The package includes sides. The sides are not just smoked meats. 1654 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; 5504 Baltimore Ave. Hyattsville, MD; 4856 Cordell Ave. Bethesda, MD; federalistpig.com // @federalistpig

Meat from Harvey’s Market

If you have the kind of dad who would rather smoke their own meats than have their meat smoked for them, just get them the meat. And where better to get meat than a butcher than has been in D.C. since 1931? Also, if they don’t have what you’re looking for, just walk down to the other side of Union Market and get some meats from Red Apron. 1309 5th St. NE, DC; harveysmarketdc.com // @harveysmarketdc

Cord of Wood Delivery from Tim Corbin’s of Culpeper, Virginia

Unless you’re camping regularly, you probably don’t need a cord of wood. But a cord of wood delivered to your backyard is the gift that keeps on giving if you consider readily available wood for fires over multiple seasons a gift. I do. firewoodservicesva.com

Leather Chair from 1830dc Vintage Furniture

1830 is one of D.C.’s best vintage stores. It is the absolute best vintage store that’s only open about one weekend a month in D.C. Their stock rotates frequently, but their Instagram page makes it easy to peruse and purchase well-loved goods like leather chairs. 1830 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; 1830dc.com //

@1830_vintage

Picture Frame from GoodWood

A photo of the family is the ideal Father’s Day and Mother’s Day gift (if you like your family). Rather than a quick Target trip, buy something a little more unique at GoodWood. If they don’t have what you’re looking for, walk down 14th to Miss Pixies. 1428 U St. NW, DC; goodwooddc.com // @goodwooddc

Band T-Shirt from Joint Custody

Allow dad to sort-of relive his youth with some band merch he might have worn 10-20 years ago. 1530 U St. NW, DC; jointcustodydc.com // @jointcustodydc

“All the Answers” by Michael Kupperman at Fantom Comics

Kupperman’s graphic novel about his father deserves to be a movie. Buy it for the dad in your life. Your relationship is most likely better than the subject of this excellent book. 2010 P St. NW, DC; fantomcomics.com // @fantomcomics

AFI Membership

For the film lover in your life who you would like to see leave the house to watch films made for the silver screen. 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

Alebrijes from ArtTepuy

I love Alebrijes, colorful pieces of Mexican folk art, and I have about a dozen. This is a great gift that could be from a kid or fellow parent. At $15, they’re affordable and purchasing them from Arttepuy inside La Cosecha supports both a D.C. business and Oaxacan artists. 1280 4th St. NE, DC; arttepuy.com // @arttepuydc

Vintage Stereo from Byrdland Records

This recommendation comes with caveats. Only buy a vintage stereo if you already have the media meant to be played on it. So if you buy dad a tape deck, make sure he has tapes he wants to play. If you buy a record player, make sure he already has vinyl. You’re not trying to kickstart a new hobby/identity. 1264 5th St. NE, DC; byrdlandrecords.com // @byrdlandrecords

ENO SingleNest Hammock from REI Co-Op

For the dad who prefers the beach and/or outdoor music festival and really needs a nap. Various locations; rei.com // @rei

Washington Nationals 2022 City Connect Hat

As of this writing, the Nats are in last place in the National League East. As of this writing, the Nats have the best City Connect merch in Major League Baseball. The highlight of the 2022 Nats fan season will most likely be the Washington Nationals Cherry Blossom hats. It’s perfectly fine if dad is a fair weather fan, he’s still a D.C. area resident and this hat just means you’re a D.C. area resident/like cool looking hats. Washington Nationals Team Store: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals/fans/team-store // @natsteamstore

2022 America the Beautiful: The National Parks + Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass

D.C. has the best parks in the country. It’s a fact (if you consider park rankings facts). It’s a gift to be able to get into nature on a daily basis. But it’s an even nicer gift to take dad and the entire family to a National Park outside of D.C. If they never use it, this is also one of those gifts you can still feel good about because you’re giving money to the National Parks. nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm // @nationalparkservice

Babysitter

A night out is a gift. If you want a night out with your partner and want to remain a parent, you need to hire a babysitter. You are not allowed to leave your small child unattended at home.

I am not giving you the name of my babysitter. Get your own.