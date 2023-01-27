12 Dreamy Valentine’s Day Desserts from D.C. Restaurants

You may be single and want to rejoice in your independence, you may be dating and in need a Valentine’s Day date idea, you may be in love and want to share a sinful dessert with your partner or you may just be in the mood for something sweet to get you through the day. For whatever reason you may be craving sugar this Valentine’s Day, we have all the recommendations for some great sweet treats around D.C.

Antep Baklava from Ala

Baklava is always delicious with its layers of flaky pastry, nutty interior and sweet honey syrup, but the baklava at Ala is particularly tempting. Here, the phyllo enrobes toasted pistachios instead of walnuts — the traditional baklava nut — and also includes a layer of lavender-infused cream. It is just the decadence you need for Valentine’s Day. 1320 19th St. NW, DC; ala-dc.com // @aladupontdc

Ginger Funnel Cake from Anju

If your date is a foodie, this is where you need to go. And you can’t leave without having the ginger funnel cake. This crisp, doughy funnel cake is topped with a mound of sesame cream, a drizzle of caramel and a sweet apple and pear compote. If this dessert isn’t romantic, I don’t know what is. 1805 18th St. NW, DC; anjurestaurant.com // @anjufrc

Virginia Peanut Chocolate Cake from Blue Duck Tavern

For an upscale Valentine’s Day dinner complete with fantastic desserts, look no further than Blue Duck Tavern. Pastry chef Colleen Murphy is uber talented, and her Virginia peanut chocolate cake is to die for. Featuring chocolate mousse, candied peanuts, brown sugar ice cream and a salted peanut caramel drizzle, you may leave more in love with this dessert than with your date. 1201 24th St. NW, DC; blueducktavern.com // @blueducktavern

Ice Cream Sundae from Caruso’s Grocery

This is the dessert dreams are made of. Scoops of ice cream served in a sundae glass come drenched in hot fudge AND caramel sauce, adorned with butterscotch chips and crowned with a mountain of whipped cream. Savor every last sweet bite. It can easily serve two, but no judgement if you want it all to yourself. 914 14th St. SE, DC; carusosgrocery.com // @carusosgrocery

Manchego Cheesecake from Chloe

The mini cheesecake at Chloe is a little nutty, quite buttery and totally luscious. It has a nice chewy crust and comes with a sphere of lemon-quince sorbet on top, a lovely acidic contrast to the dense cheesecake. Garnished with edible flowers, it is as pretty to look at as it is tasty to consume. Like everything else at Chloe, it’s just right for sharing. 1331 4th St. SE, DC; restaurantchloe.com // @restaurantchloe

Fudge Brownie from Crooked Run and Pizza Serata

Crooked Run and Pizza Serata is the ideal spot if you are spending Valentine’s Day with a group of friends. Beer, pizza and delicious desserts will make your evening a blast. The fudge brownie is the best option; it is a rich, gooey, heady, chocolatey delight. Served slightly warm, this brownie will take you right back to your childhood. The top is a bit crispy and the inside delightfully soft. Enjoy it on its own or with a scoop of ice cream and chocolate sauce. 550 Morse St. NE, Unit 120, DC; crookedrunfermentation.com // @crookedrunfermentation

Beignets from Dauphine’s

Dauphine’s, D.C.’s premier New Orleans-themed restaurant, offers several elaborate and tasty desserts. But their beignets reign supreme. Light and fluffy with just the right dusting of powdered sugar, these pillowy treats offer the quintessential end to your meal. Insider tip: Order the optional frozen milk punch on the side – it has quite the kick. 1100 15th St. NW, DC; dauphinesdc.com // @dauphinesdc

Watergate Cake from The Gatsby

Impress your date with this iconic D.C. dessert. The watergate cake features fluffy coconut cake, vanilla diplomat cream and succulent pistachio frosting. The history of the name of the cake? “Behind the frosting hides a bunch of nuts!” 1201 Half St. SE, DC; gatsbyrestaurant.com // @gatsby_restaurant

Churros from Maiz 64

There’s nothing better than a plate of hot, freshly fried, cinnamon-sugar-doused churros. The ones at Maiz 64 are perfectly crunchy and served with a warm chocolate dipping sauce. Enjoy it with their mezcaltini, where mezcal and espresso come together in perfect harmony. 1324 14th St. NW, DC; maiz64.com // @maiz.64

Roti Kaya from Makan

You may find yourself stuffed after dinner at Makan, but don’t skip out on this dessert. Hunks of flaky and buttery roti canai, a Malaysian flatbread, are served with a creamy coconut and pandan dipping sauce — a lovely nutty vanilla flavor. 3400 11th St. NW, DC; makanrestaurantdc.com // @makan_dc

Chocolate Mousse from Opal

For a romantic treat, order this chocolate mousse, which is as decadent as they come. The dish features a generous swirl of dark chocolate mousse served in a dessert coupe, topped with a sweet cherry compote and a dollop of whipped cream. 5534 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; opal-dc.com // @opal_dc

Carrot Cake from Unconventional Diner

Don’t yawn — this is no ordinary carrot cake. Thin layers of the sweetest, cinnamon-vanilla-raisin-infused cake are sandwiched between equally thin layers of velvety cream cheese frosting. Topped with orange frosting, this cake is moist and scrumptious with just the right amount of sweet. 1207 9th St. NW, DC; unconventionaldiner.com // @unconventionaldiner

