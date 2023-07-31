Life
10 Creative Spots to Work Remotely in the DMV
July 31, 2023 @ 10:00am
Escape the seclusion of your home office with our top coworking and study picks.
Inspiration can be tough to spark while working or studying at home. Alone. For the fourth day in a row. Escape the seclusion of your home office with these 10 local creative spots for coworking. From bohemian vibes to stately, historic buildings, our top work-or-study picks might just offer the antidote you need to revitalize your working style.
ALKŌVA
If you’re an avid yogi looking to fuse the tranquility of practice with work, Georgetown’s ALKŌVA could be your spot. This coworking-wellness center offers a creative respite with daily yoga classes and Zen-inspired work stations. Choose from two membership options: unlimited yoga with a shared community workspace, or a private office with a meditation room, snack bar, shower and more. Membership required. 1510 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; alkovayoga.com // @alkovayoga
ALX Community
This dog-friendly community offers much more than just co-working. ALX hosts a regular TALX series featuring a range of industry experts, volunteer events and member exclusive happy hours, all geared to grow your network. Relish a view of the Potomac at ALX’s waterfront location or take in the city skyline at its rooftop Atrium location, both in Old Town, Alexandria. Membership required. 201 N Union St. #110 + 277 S Washington St. Alexandria, VA; alxcommunity.com // @alx_community
Big Bear Café
Big Bear’s got that cozy, garden cafe vibe perfect for sowing inspiration and focus for your workday. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and coffeeshop fare on its vine-entangled, herb garden patio, or settle inside for a spot surrounded by exposed brick and classic wood panels. Extend your stay into evening for one of Big Bear’s community events, like local comedy and music performances. Free+. 1700 1st St. NW, DC; bigbearcafe-dc.com // @bigbearcafe
Busboys and Poets
Craving more of a bohemian vibe? This artsy community hub offers coworking spots at nine different locations around the DMV. The cafe is also a bookshop stacked with social justice and political reads and presents weekly lit-based programs, including weekly open-mic poetry nights and a visiting author series. Free+. Multiple locations; busboysandpoets.com // @busboysandpoets
Cowork Cafe at Three Whistles
Pair the comforts of a coffeehouse with the rigor of an office environment at Cowork Cafe in Clarendon. Located at Three Whistles, an all-day, European- style cafe, this work spot includes access to reserved tables and office amenities, as well as 20% off all coffee and bites. Burn ‘til evening and join one of Three Whistles’ weekly socials, like its community swing dancing classes. New locations on U Street and in Fairfax are slated to open soon. Membership required. 2719 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; coworkcafe.com; three-whistles.com // @three.whistles
DC Public Libraries
What better place to study than a building dedicated to disseminating knowledge itself? Post up at one of DC Public Library’s 26 locations around the city and soak up its academic atmosphere. Expand your studies with one of the library’s thousands of books, or peruse its online learning resources, including Libby for eBooks, audiobooks and digital magazines; or JSTOR for academic journals. Free. Multiple locations; dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary
Emissary
This dog-friendly coffeeshop-cafe-bar (pups are welcome inside and out) mixes multiple vibes for both the industrious and the relaxed. Grab a table or couch and fuel your work with one of the cafe’s signature Counter Culture Coffee drinks. If you’re there past 4 p.m., indulge in happy hour with $28 bottles of wine, available until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Free+. 2032 P St. NW, DC + 1726 20th St. NW, DC; emissarydc.com // @emissary _dc
The HIVE
As one of the only coworking spaces East of the River, The HIVE offers an inclusive community where D.C.-based entrepreneurs can collaborate and grow. Members, a majority of whom are women and BIPOC, receive unlimited access to the center’s business workshops and networking events — as well as 24/7 access to the building, meeting spaces and mail services. The HIVE is located in the lower level of the Anacostia Arts Center. Membership required. 1231 Good Hope Rd. SE, DC; thedchive.com // @thehive2.0
Kaldi’s Social House
This Silver Spring and Clarendon-based gathering spot has everything you need to super power your work sesh. The cafe offers niche and nourishing breakfasts, like shakshuka skillets and lemon ricotta hotcakes, as well as full lunch and dinner options. Nab a table to nosh while you work or settle into one of cafe’s more casual couches. Be sure to try a craft coffee, cocktail or beer while there. Free+. 918 Silver Spring Ave. Silver Spring, MD + 3100 10th St. N Arlington, VA; kaldissocial.com // @kaldissocialhouse + @kaldissocialarlington
Library of Congress
Take advantage of the stateliest study spot in D.C. at the Library of Congress. Its historic main reading room features large, wooden semi-circle tables with lots of light and space to spread out. Visitors can dig into the library’s hundreds of books, periodicals and articles. Free timed entry passes are required; the library is closed on Mondays. 101 Independence Ave. SE, DC; loc.gov //@librarycongress
