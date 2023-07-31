10 Creative Spots to Work Remotely in the DMV

DC Public Libraries

What better place to study than a building dedicated to disseminating knowledge itself? Post up at one of DC Public Library’s 26 locations around the city and soak up its academic atmosphere. Expand your studies with one of the library’s thousands of books, or peruse its online learning resources, including Libby for eBooks, audiobooks and digital magazines; or JSTOR for academic journals. Free. Multiple locations; dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary

Emissary This dog-friendly coffeeshop-cafe-bar (pups are welcome inside and out) mixes multiple vibes for both the industrious and the relaxed. Grab a table or couch and fuel your work with one of the cafe’s signature Counter Culture Coffee drinks. If you’re there past 4 p.m., indulge in happy hour with $28 bottles of wine, available until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Free+. 2032 P St. NW, DC + 1726 20th St. NW, DC; emissarydc.com // @emissary _dc The HIVE As one of the only coworking spaces East of the River, The HIVE offers an inclusive community where D.C.-based entrepreneurs can collaborate and grow. Members, a majority of whom are women and BIPOC, receive unlimited access to the center’s business workshops and networking events — as well as 24/7 access to the building, meeting spaces and mail services. The HIVE is located in the lower level of the Anacostia Arts Center. Membership required. 1231 Good Hope Rd. SE, DC; thedchive.com // @thehive2.0 Kaldi’s Social House This Silver Spring and Clarendon-based gathering spot has everything you need to super power your work sesh. The cafe offers niche and nourishing breakfasts, like shakshuka skillets and lemon ricotta hotcakes, as well as full lunch and dinner options. Nab a table to nosh while you work or settle into one of cafe’s more casual couches. Be sure to try a craft coffee, cocktail or beer while there. Free+. 918 Silver Spring Ave. Silver Spring, MD + 3100 10th St. N Arlington, VA; kaldissocial.com // @kaldissocialhouse + @kaldissocialarlington Library of Congress Take advantage of the stateliest study spot in D.C. at the Library of Congress. Its historic main reading room features large, wooden semi-circle tables with lots of light and space to spread out. Visitors can dig into the library’s hundreds of books, periodicals and articles. Free timed entry passes are required; the library is closed on Mondays. 101 Independence Ave. SE, DC; loc.gov //@librarycongress

Want to learn more about the many ways to experience life in D.C.? Become a member and support local journalism today.