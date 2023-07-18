10 Can’t Miss Happy Hour Deals in D.C.

We searched through different D.C. neighborhoods for some notable (and well-priced) happy hours.

Trying to save money at the bar shouldn’t be a chore. However, it can be hard to weed out the worthwhile deals within the plethora of various happy hours in your area. Check out our list of ten happy hours that balance value with quality so you can enjoy a great menu without hurting your wallet.

Casa Kantuta

Indulge in a taste of Bolivian culture in D.C. This one-of-a-kind spot in Adams Morgan will transport you thousands of miles away through their craft cocktails.

HH details: Signature craft cocktails are offered at $11 Sunday and Wednesdays all day. Cocktails are offered at $10 while seltzers and beers are priced at $5/$6 Tuesday, Thursday + Friday.

Map it: 2309 18th St. NW, DC

Learn more: casakantuta.com // @casakantuta

Dauphine’s

Dauphine’s describes themselves as both elegant and relaxed with strong influence from the city of New Orleans. The restaurant has been described as “top-notch” by The Washington Post and has been featured in other publications such as Conde Nast Traveler and Eater. Dauphine’s expansive happy hour includes deals across the board.

HH details: Monday through Sunday from 3 – 6 p.m. Snack deals start at $6 and drink deals start at $4.

Map it: 1100 15th St. NW, DC

Learn more: dauphinesdc.com // @dauphinesdc

Doi Moi

Enjoy a taste of Vietnam at a discounted price at Doi Moi. Along with bites like crispy spiced tofu, steamed dumplings and bao buns, you can find cocktails and seasonal daiquiris perfect for a hot day.

HH details: Monday through Friday from 3 – 6 p.m. and 9 – close Monday to Thursday. Deals include $7.50 food bites, $6 drafts and $2 off all wines.

Map it: 1800 14th St. NW, DC

Learn more: doimoidc.com // @doimoidc

La Jambe

Offered at their Shaw location only, this happy hour is all about the wine. They’ve got a great indoor aesthetic, and their patio is perfect for a summer night hang.

HH details: Every Wednesday, Thursday + Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. Deals include $10 cocktails, $7 rose alain treille, $7 white or red cap corse spritz and more.

Map it: 1550 7th St. NW, DC

Learn more: lajambedc.com // @lajambedc

Morris American Bar

Morris recently received the Best Cocktails award from DC Magazine. Celebrate the capital of the U.S. with classic American bites and drinks.

HH details: Every Wednesday and Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. Discounts include $5 local beers, half priced snacks, $9 glasses of wine, $12 choice cocktails and $7 tequila and bourbon shots.

Map it: 1020 7th St. NW, DC

Learn more: morrisbardc.com // @morrisamericanbar

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen

This Italian restaurant offers more than food. Customers can also take classes to learn how to make their own pizza, and it also expanded with a coffee bar in April of last year.

HH details: Every Wednesday through Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. Deals include half off all beer and wine, $6 spirits, $10 cocktails and $6 snacks.

Map it: 901 4th St. NW, DC

Learn more: nicolettakitchen.com // @nicolettakitchen

Perry’s

Recently featured in the Washington Post for their incredible food menu, Perry’s continues to also offer a great happy hour selection. The catch at Perry’s has always been the sushi, but their happy hour menu is not to be missed.

HH details: Every day from 4 – 7 p.m. Deals include $7 rail liquor, $8 red/white/wine and $6 sake.

Map it: 1811 Columbia Rd. NW, DC

Learn more: perrysam.com // @perrysdc

The Pub and the People

If you’re looking to enjoy a more social happy hour, The Pub and the People is for you. With a happy hour offered seven days a week, it’s hard not to find the time to enjoy a drink.

HH details: 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Deals include $5 select drafts, $5 rails, $6 pinot grigio and pinot noir and $5 fries and shishito peppers.

Map it: 1648 North Capitol St. NW, DC

Learn more: thepubandthepeople.com // @pubandthepeople

Rakuya Japanese Kitchen and Bar

Despite the happy hour, Rakuya is already praised for their reasonable prices and quality food. Head over to this Japanese styled restaurant and bar for a great happy hour, located in Dupont Circle.

HH details: Monday through Friday 4:15 – 6 p.m. Deals on drinks range from $5 tap beer and $7 wines.

Map it: 1900 Q St. NW, DC

Learn more: rakuyarestaurant.com // @rakuyarestaurant

Unconventional Diner

Earning praise from a slew of sources and boasting influence from the late legendary chef Michel Richard, Unconventional Diner is a must try. Enjoy comfort food at comfortable prices during Unconventional Diner’s happy hour.

HH details: During 2:30-6:30 every weekday, customers can enjoy $6 beer, $7 wine by the glass, $8 featured cocktail and a snack menu.

Map it: 1207 9th St. NW, DC

Learn more: unconventionaldiner.com // @unconventionaldiner

