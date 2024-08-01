Womens Soccer Doubleheader
Sunday, August 25, 2024

Womens Soccer Doubleheader: Washington Spirit v Kansas City Current & Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC

100 Potomac Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Audi Field

Tickets starting at $35

Experience a historic women’s soccer doubleheader at Audi Field featuring four of the best clubs in the world as part of the Washington Spirit International Friendlies.
At 12:00 p.m., Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit will play the Kansas City Current in a match between two of the top teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. Get there early to receive a free Spirit-branded tote bag!
After the first match, enjoy Fan Fest outside the stadium featuring small business vendors, food trucks, and more.
Head back into Audi Field at 4:00 p.m. to witness one of English soccer’s most storied rivalries as Arsenal takes on the recently crowned seven-time Women’s Super League Champions, Chelsea F.C., led by the USWNT’s Cat Macario and English star Lauren James.
One ticket gets you into both matches on August 25!

Sunday, August 25, 2024 12:00 pm

Audi Field
