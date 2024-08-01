Womens Soccer Doubleheader

Experience a historic women’s soccer doubleheader at Audi Field featuring four of the best clubs in the world as part of the Washington Spirit International Friendlies.

At 12:00 p.m., Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit will play the Kansas City Current in a match between two of the top teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. Get there early to receive a free Spirit-branded tote bag!

After the first match, enjoy Fan Fest outside the stadium featuring small business vendors, food trucks, and more.

Head back into Audi Field at 4:00 p.m. to witness one of English soccer’s most storied rivalries as Arsenal takes on the recently crowned seven-time Women’s Super League Champions, Chelsea F.C., led by the USWNT’s Cat Macario and English star Lauren James.

One ticket gets you into both matches on August 25!