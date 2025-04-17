2025 Congressional Soccer Match

The highly anticipated Congressional Soccer Match, held in the heart of our nation’s capital, unites Members of Congress, Hill staffers, professional athletes, corporations, embassies, and community leaders for a shared mission: harnessing the power of soccer to transform lives both on and off the field.

All proceeds from this premier event support the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s efforts to bring innovative play spaces and proven soccer programs to underserved communities, ensuring more children have access to the game and its lifelong benefits.