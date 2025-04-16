Registration Now Open for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

About This Event

Enjoy some fun in the sun with DC Fray Summer leagues! 

 

Our Summer season is coming up fast – registration is now open! Make sure to sign up by midnight on May 6th to get the lowest price possible on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

