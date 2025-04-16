Last Day for Early Bird Discount on Summer Social Sport Leagues

Official Fray Event

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

About This Event

Enjoy some fun in the sun with DC Fray Summer leagues! 

 

Our Summer season is coming up fast – don’t forget to take advantage of our early bird pricing! Sign up by midnight today, May 6th to get the lowest price possible on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

Date

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 11:59 pm

