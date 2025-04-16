Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Official Fray Event
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Last Day for Early Bird Discount on Summer Social Sport Leagues
Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info
About This Event
Enjoy some fun in the sun with DC Fray Summer leagues!
Our Summer season is coming up fast – don’t forget to take advantage of our early bird pricing! Sign up by midnight today, May 6th to get the lowest price possible on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!
Three ways to register:
- As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
- As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
- As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it
InterestsFraylife+, fitness, Outdoor Activities, Self-Care, Social Sports
