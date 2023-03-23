@swrkofficial has partnered with 30+ women creatives, small business owners, dj’s, artists etc. to present a one-of-a-kind Women’s History Pop Up Market at Eckington Hall on March 25th from 11-4 pm. Come out and shop with the girls! Sounds by Geena Marie. Sponsored by Topo Chico and Blunt Sluts.

Participating Vendors:

Wanton Studio

Romantic Casserole

Studio Co3

Blunt Sluts

Leen Thrifts

Kailee Roberson Photography

Van Man

Bottom Dwellers

Evolve Vintage

The Capital Flower Fairy

Kiki’s Kitchen

Love Bites LLC

By Sandri Jewelry

Amaryllis Park

Souk and Soul

Skip + Found

So Me Design