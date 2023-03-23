Community Event

Saturday, March 25, 2023

WOMEN’S HISTORY POP UP MARKET

1611 Eckington Pl Suite 170, Northeast, District of Columbia 20002, US
NoMa

Eckington Hall

This event is FREE!

About This Event

@swrkofficial has partnered with 30+ women creatives, small business owners, dj’s, artists etc. to present a one-of-a-kind Women’s History Pop Up Market at Eckington Hall on March 25th from 11-4 pm. Come out and shop with the girls! Sounds by Geena Marie. Sponsored by Topo Chico and Blunt Sluts.

Participating Vendors:
Wanton Studio
Romantic Casserole
Studio Co3
Blunt Sluts
Leen Thrifts
Kailee Roberson Photography
Van Man
Bottom Dwellers
Evolve Vintage
The Capital Flower Fairy
Kiki’s Kitchen
Love Bites LLC
By Sandri Jewelry
Amaryllis Park
Souk and Soul
Skip + Found
So Me Design

