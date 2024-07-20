Comedians Bethany Van Delft (HBO, PBS) & Zilla Vodnas (Twitch) Co-Headline City-State Brewing Co.
Friday, August 23, 2024

705 Edgewood Street NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20017, US
NoMa Union Market

City-State Brewing Co.

Tickets are $20 and come with ONE FREE DRINK each!

About This Event

Bethany Van Delft’s “hip and grounded laid back delivery” has earned her the honor of performing at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, SF Sketchfest, All Jane Festival, Boston Calling, series by NOVA/PBS PARENTALOGIC along side Dr. Alok Patel. She is a regular host for The Moth StorySlams & GrandSlams, her own Moth mainstage story, “Light & Hope,” sharing her postpartum experience after her oldest child garnered 15 million views. She has been a featured performer at HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival, The Harlem Comedy Festival, Bad Bitch Revolution, and New Latin Wave Comedy at La Cosecha.

Comedian, storyteller, writer and educator Zilla Vodnas has been a featured performer at HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival, The Harlem Comedy Festival, New Latin Wave Comedy and at clubs across the five boros. As a Latin woman born and raised in NYC, most of Zilla’s jokes are delivered with an electric “Nuyorican” energy, a big cheesy grin and a whole lotta “yooo!” Zilla can be seen in person as host of n00b york city at BrookLAN or virtually on her Twitch channel ZillaVision.

Doors 7:30p | Comedy Show 8:00p

Date

Friday, August 23, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

City-State Brewing Co.
