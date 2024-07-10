Early Bird Registration Begins for Fall Social Sport Leagues

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Experience Fray’s Fall Daze with DC Fray fall leagues! 

No you’re not reading that wrong, our fall season is coming up fast! Make sure to mark your calendars for Early Bird registration to get the lowest price possible on all your fall favorites. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more! Sign up by Tuesday, July 30 to receive an exclusive discount on registration fees. 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

