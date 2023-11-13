❄️WINTER WONDERLAND BALL ❄️

Join Timeless Touch Event Rentals for the ultimate winter extravaganza at the Winter Wonderland Ball.

It’s time to celebrate the magic of winter. With a mesmerizing atmosphere and enchanting decor.

This event promises to transport you to a winter wonderland like no other. So put on your finest attire and come join us for an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and joy. Don’t miss out on this opulent event!

ATTIRE: Formal/Black Tie (silver, white, or winter white ONLY)

TOY DRIVE: Please bring a small toy or children’s book for a child in need for our toy drive. It does not need to be wrapped, but new or slightly used.

INCLUDED WITH YOUR TICKET:

🍲Passed Appetizers + Refreshments

🎶Live DJ

📸Roaming Photographer/Videographer

🤳360 Photobooth

🔒VIP areas available with exclusive entry into SELFIE STUDIO. Reserved tables are also available. View ticket types for details! **

Tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-wonderland-ball-tickets-721321440847

Please Note: Seating is limited so come early! General admission seating is first-come, first-served.

WE CAN’T WAIT TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU!