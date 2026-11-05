About This Event

Celebrate Christ with carols, gospel, hymns, choir music, and worship at this amazing winter concert. Join the 2026 Winter Concert, an in-person Christmas celebration open to the general public. 🌟 The Glory of Christ Our King Celebrate the beauty, hope, and love of Jesus Christ through an evening of music and worship. The program features traditional Christmas carols, contemporary gospel, classical Christian music and hymns, choir performances, instrumental music and ensembles, praise and worship, and an inspiring musical drama. 🎶 Event details Date: Sunday, December 20, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM EST Location: 4915 Sargent Road NE, Washington, DC Hosted by: Deeper Life Bible Church—DC, Maryland & Virginia Contact: 301-917-7157 Bring your family and friends to celebrate Jesus Christ, the King of Kings. We welcome you!