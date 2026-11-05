Winter Concert
Sunday, December 20, 2026

Winter Concert

4915 Sargent Rd NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20017, US

Deeper Life Bible Church

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

This is Free

About This Event

Celebrate Christ with carols, gospel, hymns, choir music, and worship at this amazing winter concert. Join the 2026 Winter Concert, an in-person Christmas celebration open to the general public. 🌟 The Glory of Christ Our King Celebrate the beauty, hope, and love of Jesus Christ through an evening of music and worship. The program features traditional Christmas carols, contemporary gospel, classical Christian music and hymns, choir performances, instrumental music and ensembles, praise and worship, and an inspiring musical drama. 🎶 Event details Date: Sunday, December 20, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM EST Location: 4915 Sargent Road NE, Washington, DC Hosted by: Deeper Life Bible Church—DC, Maryland & Virginia Contact: 301-917-7157 Bring your family and friends to celebrate Jesus Christ, the King of Kings. We welcome you!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, December 20, 2026 06:00 pm

Location

Deeper Life Bible Church
View Map