Thursday // Mar 23, 2023
Why Bonnie At Comet Ping Pong
5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
About this event
“90 in November,” the first full-length LP from Texas quintet Why Bonnie, crashes into existence with a squeal of feedback and a burst of distorted guitar. It’s a dynamic introduction to a more raw-edged indie sound from a band who have matured from bedroom dream pop into a sophisticated rock act, their evolving sound a reflection of the journey undertaken by songwriter Blair Howerton on this vividly rendered collection of songs.
Foyer Red and KOLEŻANKA are the opening acts.