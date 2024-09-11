The Washington Roast

A politically incorrect comedy for the people blending standup, sketch, and improv. Described by DCist as “SNL on steroids.”

A constituency of the DMV’s best comedians faceoff in character as politicians in an interactive roast battle and town hall. As seen on CBS, NPR, PBS, Prime Video, and on every local media’s Things to Do in DC city guide. Politicians answer live audience town hall questions before facing off in an unfiltered roast battle. Applause determines the winner of each round in a tournament of 2024 candidates and other deplorables (Trump, Kamala, Vance, Walz, Marjorie Taylor Greene. and more).

Hosted by Tim Kardashian. Proceeds benefiting The Wounded Warrior Project.. A non-profit for Veterans and service members who served in the military on or after September 11, 2001, and incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound during or after service.