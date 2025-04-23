DC Improv Date Night
Tuesday, May 13, 2025

DC Improv Date Night

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
Downtown

The DC Improv

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

General Admission: $15 | All-In Date Night Package: $99

About This Event

DC’s favorite comedy spot is about to become DC’s favorite date spot. We’re presenting a date-friendly lineup with a variety of comedy styles, hand-picked to get you laughing together. Save the date! Couples can take advantage of our All-In Date Night Package: for $99, you get two tickets, a guaranteed table to yourself, two drinks, two food items and one dessert. Gratuity and tax are even included. General admission tickets are also available, because at the DC Improv, we’re all about spreading the love.

Featuring: Rob Maher, Joey Friedman, Justo, Shelley Kim

Tags

ComedyDating

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:15 pm

Location

The DC Improv
View Map