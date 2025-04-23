DC Improv Date Night

DC’s favorite comedy spot is about to become DC’s favorite date spot. We’re presenting a date-friendly lineup with a variety of comedy styles, hand-picked to get you laughing together. Save the date! Couples can take advantage of our All-In Date Night Package: for $99, you get two tickets, a guaranteed table to yourself, two drinks, two food items and one dessert. Gratuity and tax are even included. General admission tickets are also available, because at the DC Improv, we’re all about spreading the love.

Featuring: Rob Maher, Joey Friedman, Justo, Shelley Kim