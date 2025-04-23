Come out and wordplay! You’re invited to watch or compete in Pun DMV, our pun contest. The night is hosted by Dana Fleitman, and it has two events:

The Freestyle: Each competitor chooses a punning theme, then prepares in advance a three-minute speech packed with puns inspired by that theme. On the night of the show, the competitors deliver their speeches on stage. The audience favorite wins! The competitors for May 7: Jake Linden, Chris Crock, Alece Rockler, Amanda Fitz, Logan Anbinder, Jarred Abel, Robert Lyons, Black Sheep, Gregg Siegel, Georgia Lyon

The Tournament: An on-the-spot punning tournament featuring up to 20 people. At the start of each match, contestants are given a theme. They then take turns making up puns on the spot. People are eliminated when they’re stumped. The last person standing moves on to the next round (or victory). Anyone in attendance can compete, and you can sign up on site when you arrive.

The winners of either contest get cash prizes from the Improv (and eternal glory)!