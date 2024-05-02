The Washington D.C. Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Hook Hall
D.C.’s Pop-Up Underground Art Show is BACK on May 23rd, 2024 at Hook Hall.
Come experience one of the largest pop-up art movements to hit North America over the past decade. Celebrate our 10th year serving FREE PANCAKES and introducing you to some of the nation’s leading emerging artists.
• Local artists exhibiting over 750+ pieces of work
• FREE All-U-Can Eat Pancakes
• 21+ EVENT
• Live Audio Performances from local DJs and Music Producers
• Live Body Painting & Art
• 7pm to Midnight
• $10 Pre-Sale (Limited quantity, available up to one week before the show)
• $15 General Admission (Week of Show)
• $20 GA (Day of Show)
InterestsArtists, DJ, Entrepreneurship, Events
NeighborhoodColumbia Heights
