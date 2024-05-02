The Washington D.C. Pancakes & Booze Art Show
Thursday, May 23, 2024

The Washington D.C. Pancakes & Booze Art Show

3400 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Hook Hall

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10

About This Event

D.C.’s Pop-Up Underground Art Show is BACK on May 23rd, 2024 at Hook Hall.

Come experience one of the largest pop-up art movements to hit North America over the past decade. Celebrate our 10th year serving FREE PANCAKES and introducing you to some of the nation’s leading emerging artists.

• Local artists exhibiting over 750+ pieces of work

• FREE All-U-Can Eat Pancakes

• 21+ EVENT

• Live Audio Performances from local DJs and Music Producers

• Live Body Painting & Art

• 7pm to Midnight

• $10 Pre-Sale (Limited quantity, available up to one week before the show)

• $15 General Admission (Week of Show)

• $20 GA (Day of Show)

Tags

ArtistsDJEntrepreneurshipEvents

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, May 23, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

Hook Hall
View Map