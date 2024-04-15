The Soul Rebels Collaborate with Ghostface Killah and GZA

The Soul Rebels, a renowned New Orleans-based brass ensemble, have a one-night-only performance with legendary hip-hop artists Ghostface Killah and GZA set to shake the very foundations of the capital!

June 20, 2024: The Howard Theater, Washington, DC, w/ Ghostface Killah and GZA

This special pairing promises an unforgettable evening of innovative music at one of Washington, DC’s most iconic locations.

Famed for their genre-defying blend of jazz, funk, and hip-hop, The Soul Rebels hit the road this spring for an epic 11-city tour. From Los Angeles to New York City, The Soul Rebels bring the heat with performances alongside icons like Ghostface Killah, GZA, Marcus Miller, Fred Wesley, Seun Kuti, Talib Kweli, and Chris Dave. You don’t want to miss this collision of musical titans as they come together for an evening of pure, unadulterated magic.

This run of shows will highlight the group’s adaptability and breadth as they collaborate with one of the most illustrious wordsmiths in hip-hop.

Tickets for The Soul Rebels Spring Tour are available now on www.thesoulrebels.com/tour.

Trumpeter Julian Gosin believes, “art and music are more critical now than ever. In a time when borders seem to be closing, climate change is accelerating, and homelessness is still rampant in major US cities, music provides something politics can’t: hope, ”said Gosin.”Commenting on the upcoming tour, The Soul Rebels’ manager, Alex Kurland, emphasized their commitment to working with the best in the industry. “When The Soul Rebels collaborate, it is with highly respected and iconic artists,” said Kurland. “Whether it’s projects with the Wu Tang Clan, Nas, Branford Marsalis, Metallica, Robert Glasper, DMX or Katy Perry, The Soul Rebels aim to push musical boundaries and celebrate the richness of their artistic expression.”

ABOUT The Soul RebelsThe Soul Rebels are an eight-piece New Orleans-based brass ensemble known for their innovative blend of jazz, funk, and hip hop. Since their formation in 1991, they have collaborated with a diverse range of artists and established themselves as one of the most dynamic live acts in contemporary music.