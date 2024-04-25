Stand-Up Comedy Night w/ Zach Zimmerman
Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Stand-Up Comedy Night w/ Zach Zimmerman

900 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

The District Sports Bar

$7+

Prepare for an uproarious evening of stand-up comedy with Zach Zimmerman at The District Sports Bar this Tuesday! Zimmerman, a beloved comedian and author of Is It Hot in Here (Or Am I Suffering for All Eternity for the Sins I Committed on Earth)?, brings his stellar comedic talents to the stage, as seen on The Late Late Show and Watch What Happens Live. Co-host of Pretty Major and hailed as a “rising star”, Zimmerman is sure to deliver a world-class performance.

Date

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 08:00 pm

Location

The District Sports Bar
