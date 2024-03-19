Punkhouse Comedy Feat. Dave Ross (Comedy Central), Sad Roach & More
Sunday, May 12, 2024

Punkhouse Comedy Feat. Dave Ross (Comedy Central), Sad Roach & More

1811 14th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US

Black Cat

About This Event

PunkHouse Comedy is a stand up comedy showcase opened up and closed out by a live band.

Featuring:

DAVE ROSS
https://davetotheross.com/

ALI O’NEIL
https://www.instagram.com/itsalioneil/

ANDY IWANCIO
https://andyiwancio.bandcamp.com/

ZACK WHITE
https://www.instagram.com/whiteymcwhiteey/

and Musical Guests:

SAD ROACH
https://sadroach.bandcamp.com/

Hosted By:

KEVIN TIT
https://www.instagram.com/notkevintit

