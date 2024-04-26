A Night on the Farm – Fundraising Dinner
Friday, June 7, 2024

300 V St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Shaw // Logan Circle

Common Good City Farm

Guests are invited to join just for the cocktail hour, seated dinner, or both. Cocktail Hour: 5-6:30pm The cocktail hour will feature farm-themed beverages & small bites One Cocktail Hour ticket includes access to the event from 5 - 6:30pm and 2 drink tickets (per ticket holder). Cocktail hour will wrap up at 6:30pm, and those who wish to stay for the seated dinner must purchase tickets for that event separately. Seated Dinner: 6:30-8:30pm If you have purchased tickets for the Seated Dinner on the Farm you may continue to use your drink tickets during the dinner. Additional drink tickets can be purchased for $10 each.

About This Event

A Night on the Farm is our signature fundraising series, to support our pay-what-you-can market and educational programming for both youth and adults. For the inaugural dinner of our 2024 series, we are thrilled to feature the flavors and cultural richness of Ethiopian cuisine, prepared by the talented Chef Galila Daniel.
Situated in the historic LeDroit Park neighborhood, adjacent to ‘Little Ethiopia’ at the intersection of 9th and U St NW, Common Good provides a unique setting for this culinary and cultural experience.
Our aim for the evening is to offer our community not only a memorable dining experience but also an opportunity for cultural exchange.

Friday, June 7, 2024 05:00 pm
Doors open at 05:00 pm

