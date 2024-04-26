A Night on the Farm – Fundraising Dinner

Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Common Good City FarmMore details
A Night on the Farm is our signature fundraising series, to support our pay-what-you-can market and educational programming for both youth and adults. For the inaugural dinner of our 2024 series, we are thrilled to feature the flavors and cultural richness of Ethiopian cuisine, prepared by the talented Chef Galila Daniel.
Situated in the historic LeDroit Park neighborhood, adjacent to ‘Little Ethiopia’ at the intersection of 9th and U St NW, Common Good provides a unique setting for this culinary and cultural experience.
Our aim for the evening is to offer our community not only a memorable dining experience but also an opportunity for cultural exchange.
NeighborhoodShaw // Logan Circle
