Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District

haus of bambi and Farrah Skeiky are excited to announce Survive, Glamorously, featuring works by photographers Cassidy DuHon, Keylimehi, Koto Langa, and Farrah Skeiky. From May 3rd to 13th 2023, Studio B at designer Ron David’s Union Market storefront will host images curated to highlight some of DC’s queer performers and drag artists. Survive, Glamorously shares a glimpse at the subversive queer art scene that exists in the nation’s capital.

“For a city with a global platform, at a time when drag and queerness are centered in national debate, there is little dialogue about the queer artists and voices of DC,” says haus of bambi director, Bambi Woofter. “Survive, Glamorously brings together portraits depicting the breadth of DC’s queerness to remind us of the belligerent tenacity of drag particularly during this second culture war.”

Opening reception – May 3, 6pm

Artist talk – May 9, 7pm

Closing party – May 13, 2pm