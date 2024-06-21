Ekko Astral x Right Proper Brewing present Balloon Day Block Party
Saturday, August 24, 2024

Ekko Astral x Right Proper Brewing present Balloon Day Block Party

920 Girard Street NE, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20017, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Right Proper Brewing Company

More details
Add to Calendar

Free entry, no ticket required

About This Event

D.C. punk band Ekko Astral and Right Proper Brewing are teaming up to present Balloon Day, a free music festival and block party. The event features a lineup of live music, food, and drinks provided by Right Proper. Cans of the Ekko Astral x Right Proper beer collab “Head Empty Brew” will be on sale exclusively at this event, with all proceeds going to the Trans Journalists Association.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, August 24, 2024 11:00 am
Doors open at 11:00 am

Location

Right Proper Brewing Company
View Map