Sunday Social: Wellness Day Party

The Sunday Social Wellness Series is a curated daytime experience designed to help you reset, recharge, and reconnect with yourself and with community. Think Sunday Social day party mixed with fitness & wellness. Rooted in intention and elevated in every detail, this series blends movement, mindfulness, and social connection in a way that feels both grounding and energizing.

This is your Sunday reset: where wellness meets community, and good energy carries you into the week ahead. Join us once a month at Wunder Garten starting May 17th.

THE EXPERIENCE | 1-6PM

Ease into your Sunday with intention and let the energy build throughout the day.

MOVEMENT + WELLNESS | 1–4PM

• Yoga (1:30–2:15 PM) led by Grounded DC

• Rotating Fitness Activity (2:30–3:15 PM) ft. Step with Gab

• Cold plunge

• B12 shots + wellness activations

• Curated wellness & culture vendors

ALL DAY DAY PARTY | 2-6PM

• Live DJ Set by: @djknwls

• Games, good vibes, and community moments woven throughout

• Food + drink specials flowing all day

Throughout the day, explore brand activations and curated vendors across food & beverage, beauty, lifestyle, wellness, and local DC businesses. Whether you’re coming to move, meet new people, or simply pour back into yourself, this is your space to do it.

📍 Wunder Garten

⏰ 5.1726 | 1PM – 6PM

$15 – General Admission

$30 – Two Fitness Class Pack

$20 – For Each Fitness Class (separately)