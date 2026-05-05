Sunday Social: Wellness Day Party

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Wunder GartenMore details
The Sunday Social Wellness Series is a curated daytime experience designed to help you reset, recharge, and reconnect with yourself and with community. Think Sunday Social day party mixed with fitness & wellness. Rooted in intention and elevated in every detail, this series blends movement, mindfulness, and social connection in a way that feels both grounding and energizing.
This is your Sunday reset: where wellness meets community, and good energy carries you into the week ahead. Join us once a month at Wunder Garten starting May 17th.
THE EXPERIENCE | 1-6PM
Ease into your Sunday with intention and let the energy build throughout the day.
MOVEMENT + WELLNESS | 1–4PM
• Yoga (1:30–2:15 PM) led by Grounded DC
• Rotating Fitness Activity (2:30–3:15 PM) ft. Step with Gab
• Cold plunge
• B12 shots + wellness activations
• Curated wellness & culture vendors
ALL DAY DAY PARTY | 2-6PM
• Live DJ Set by: @djknwls
• Games, good vibes, and community moments woven throughout
• Food + drink specials flowing all day
Throughout the day, explore brand activations and curated vendors across food & beverage, beauty, lifestyle, wellness, and local DC businesses. Whether you’re coming to move, meet new people, or simply pour back into yourself, this is your space to do it.
📍 Wunder Garten
⏰ 5.1726 | 1PM – 6PM
$15 – General Admission
$30 – Two Fitness Class Pack
$20 – For Each Fitness Class (separately)